Drug testing scheme considered in bars and nightclubs after spate of drink spiking attacks

The Scottish Government says it will look at proposals for drink testing strips in bars and nightclubs after reports of “abhorrent” spiking attacks.

Justice Secretary Keith Brown said the scheme would be considered after a number of women said they were drugged on nights out, including in clubs in Aberdeen and Dundee.

Mr Brown said men need to take responsibility for their actions as well.

The idea was raised in Holyrood by Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie, who said a similar scheme has been tried in Lincolnshire after eight cases of drink spiking were reported to police this month.

He said he wanted to ensure the Scottish Government was taking action ahead of a protest he is planning to attend at St Andrews University.

Mr Brown said: “That is a constructive suggestion and I will undertake to have a look at the particular initiative [Mr Rennie] has suggested.

“The police, the nightclub industry and other partners are more than happy to look at that suggestion and any others that come forward.”

He added a number of actions are already been taken by the Scottish Government to tackle the issue of spiking.

Men must take responsibility for actions

The justice secretary also said men need to take responsibility for misogynistic behaviour and be aware they will be arrested if caught spiking.

Mr Brown said: “Anyone found to spike a person will be arrested and may be prosecuted.”

He added: “One case is one case too many and spiking is harmful behaviour that can’t be tolerated.

“This is part of our wider work to tackle misogyny and to ensure men take responsibility for their behaviour.

“Police Scotland takes every report seriously and I would encourage anyone who has been spiked to report it to the police as soon as possible.”

‘Largely down to men’

He added: “One thing we can’t do is let this be the responsibility of victims.

“It is largely down to men – fourth fifths of the victims are women and men must take responsibility for their actions.

“It might be well intended to tell victim what to do to avoid it, but it is our responsibility to make sure we do what we can to make premises safe for everyone concerned.”

Conservative MSP Russell Findlay asked if the Scottish Government would exempt drugs intended for spiking from new guidance not to prosecute someone found in possession of drugs.

The justice secretary told Mr Findlay that was a decision for the lord advocate, Scotland’s top law officer, not the Scottish Government.

Anyone with concerns about drink spiking can contact Rape Crisis Scotland on 0800 010302 every day between 6pm and midnight.