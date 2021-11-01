Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
COP26: Nicola Sturgeon meets Greta Thunberg and admits climate summit must ‘not feel comfortable’ for leaders

By Rachel Amery
November 1, 2021, 12:46 pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon meets with Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate

Nicola Sturgeon admitted the next few days at the COP26 summit “should not be comfortable” for world leaders after climate activists including Greta Thunberg told her to “do more”.

The UN climate change conference began in Glasgow with world leaders under pressure to meet targets and keep global temperature rises within 1.5 degrees.

The first minister met Ms Thunberg and fellow campaigner Vanessa Nakate in the host city, just as US president Joe Biden was landing in Scotland, and Boris Johnson was preparing to formally open the huge conference.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Listening, learning and having open conversations is essential to making progress.

“They rightly challenged me on where Scotland could do more, and how we could influence world leaders at this COP and I look forward to spending further time with Vanessa throughout the summit and the insight, ideas and challenge she will provide throughout, starting later today at the global assembly.”

 

The meeting comes after Ms Thunberg criticised the Scottish Government’s climate policy, saying it was not the leader on climate change Ms Sturgeon claimed it was.

Boris Johnson: ‘We need to act now’

Meanwhile, in the opening ceremony speech to delegates at the conference, the prime minister said “humanity has long since run down the clock on climate change”.

He also pledged an extra £1 billion in climate finance to support developing countries by 2025 – but only if the economy grows as predicted and the UK’s aid budget returns to 0.7% of GDP.

Boris Johnson meets UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Swiss President Guy Parmelin at COP26

Speaking at the conference, he said: “It’s one minute to midnight and we need to act now.

“If we don’t get serious about climate change today, it will be too late for our children to do so tomorrow.

“We have to move from talk and debate and discussion to concerted, real-world action on coal, cars, cash and trees.”

He added: “If Glasgow fails, then the whole thing fails.”

His comments at COP26 come after the UK Government allowed plans for a new coal mine in Cumbria earlier his year, despite government climate advisers warning of the impact this will have on the planet.

‘We need to step up and save the planet’

Ms Sturgeon earlier said it is “disappointing” not to have a commitment to meet “net zero” emissions by 2050 by the G20 nations, adding leaders must arrive in Glasgow ready to go further to tackle the climate emergency.

World leaders join together at COP26

US president Joe Biden arrived at a plenary hall in Glasgow around mid-day as world leaders gathered.

He was accompanied by United States special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry and welcomed by former vice-president Al Gore.

The delegates watched a performance by Skye piper Brighde Chaimbeul before the World Leaders Summit was due to formally open.

