COP26: Nicola Sturgeon says climate summit is best chance to push green economic change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

COP26: Nicola Sturgeon says climate summit is best chance to push green economic change

By Rachel Amery
November 3, 2021, 10:02 am Updated: November 3, 2021, 6:49 pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, pictured at COP26

The First Minister claimed Scotland can be positioned as a world leader in sustainable business as she opened a green investment showcase at the COP26 climate summit.

Nicola Sturgeon was at the showcase event with London Mayor Sadiq Khan during the UN gathering in Glasgow on Wednesday.

The first minister also highlighted Scotland’s green investment portfolio, which is predicted to reach £3billion by next year.

Ms Sturgeon said: “COP26 provides what is possibly our best chance to advance the societal and economic change that is demanded by the climate emergency, delivering lasting action towards net zero and a climate-resilient future.

“By grasping the opportunities provided by green industries and supply chains, we can create the good green jobs of the future and secure a just transition away from fossil fuels.”

‘Good green jobs’

At the launch, the SNP leader also claimed Scotland and London have more to gain from being partners than competitors.

“There is often a perception that Scotland and London are rivals and competitors, and of course every now and again, like any two cities, that may well be the case, but in general and in particular on (climate change) we are far more likely to be partners,” the First Minister said.

Mr Khan took the opportunity to announce a further £30 million of funding in London to stimulate up to £150 million of outward investment.

The event – a green investment showcase hosted by Scottish Enterprise chief executive Adrian Gillespie – was held as Cop26 delegates discussed how private finance can contribute to reaching net zero on the summit’s “finance day”.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan

The London Mayor told the event, attended by businesses and financial professionals, that the relationship between Scotland and London will be a “long and meaningful one”.

He added: “Please see London, if you need to, as a gateway to the world when it comes to finance, or meeting angel investors or partnerships with other markets.

“Because we certainly see Scotland as a hub for talent, as a hub for scale-up.”

Climate targets

Finance day at COP26 also saw companies from all over the world agree to show how they intend to hit climate change targets.

By 2023 they will need to have set out detailed public plans for how they will move away from fossil fuels towards low carbon alternatives, and how they plan to help the UK meet its climate change targets by 2050.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak meanwhile outlined his vision to make the UK the first “net zero” financial centre in the world to finance ministers, bank governors and business heads.

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak, pictured at COP26

He says 450 firms, which control 40% of global finance assets worth £95 trillion agreed to step up and do their bit to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.

The chancellor says advances will need to be made to “rewire the entire global financial system for net zero”.

He told the conference more public investment is needed to tackle climate change but governments also need help from the private sector.

Broadcasters are also pledging to increase and improve climate change content.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal