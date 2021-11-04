SNP will snub ‘appalling’ standards overhaul at Westminster in Tory sleaze row

The SNP says it will take no part in any replacement of the Commons’ disciplinary process, after Boris Johnson pushed through a vote to block the suspension of a Conservative backbencher.

The Commons Standards Committee found Owen Paterson MP guilty of repeatedly lobbying ministers for two companies which paid him more than £100,000 a year, and recommended he be suspended for 30 days.

On Thursday, Boris Johnson pushed through a vote to block the suspension and instead asked MPs to overhaul the disciplinary system.

Perth and North Perthshire MP Pete Wishart says this is an “appalling” way to deal with the “most egregious crime and consistent habitual abuse of the rules”.

‘Pivotal moment’ in the Commons

MPs voted 250 to 323 on Wednesday afternoon to approve an amendment to consider reforming the standards system and prevent the immediate suspension of Mr Paterson.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland on Thursday morning, Mr Wishart – who is also chairman of the Scottish Affairs Committee – said: “Yesterday was a pivotal moment in the House of Commons.

“This goes back to the 1990s where Tory MPs were given brown envelopes stuffed full of cash to ask questions in parliament on behalf of companies, and that is what we are returning to.

“This case considered reams of evidence over two years and [Owen Paterson] was given every right to appeal that.

“He was found guilty of the most egregious crime and consistent habitual abuse of the rules.”

He added: “I’m all for making the rules better but to do it at the end of an examination into the conduct of one particular member and to introduce it retrospectively is outrageous.”

SNP will not support new committee

Mr Wishart says the SNP MPs will not support any replacement of the committee.

He added: “They want to replace the complaints procedure with a committee that has a Tory majority and a Tory chair, and they are inviting us to participate in this congruent court committee – no way.

“If we take part it would legitimise its activities and existence.

“What happened yesterday was appalling and it breaks the wheel all this circles around.

“It is up to the Tories to abandon this committee and put in place an independent process or we are in serious trouble.”

Four of the six Scottish Conservatives at Westminster backed Boris Johnson’s calls, however Good Morning Scotland said no one from the party had responded to its invitation to be on the show.

Vote is a ‘green light’ for corruption

Both Labour and the Lib Dems have added they will not support this new committee.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner tweeted: “The Tories voted to give a green light to corruption.

Today the Tories voted to give a green light to corruption. Labour will not be taking any part in this sham process or any corrupt committee. The Prime Minister, Conservative Ministers and MPs have brought shame on our democracy. — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) November 3, 2021

“Labour will not be taking part in this sham process or any corrupt committee.

“The prime minister, Conservative ministers and MPs have brought shame on our democracy.”

And Lib Dem chief whip Wendy Chamberlain added: “We believe that all opposition parties should boycott this new committee, which is nothing more than a Tory crony committee that’s attempting to rig the system.”

Chris Bryant, the Welsh MP who heads up the standards committee, also said: “Whatever one thought of Mr Paterson’s inquiry, due process had been followed.

“Whatever one thinks of the need for reform, this was not the cross party considered manner in which to do it.

“Moreover, these matters have traditionally been declared business of the house and decided on a free vote basis for several years.

“It would have been right to do so today, rather than whipping MPs.

“Therefore, I chose to abstain on the amendment as it was not consistent with the highest standards of public life which it is essential we uphold, if MPs are to be respected and enjoy public trust.”