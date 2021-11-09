Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Delay to Highland council boundary shake-up after local revolt

A controversial shake-up of council ward boundaries in the Highlands has been pushed back until after next year's election, it has been confirmed.
By Calum Ross
November 9, 2021, 11:45 am
Boundaries Scotland said no fresh review was planned in Highland or Argyll and Bute before voters go to the polls next May, with the process to restart after the local government elections instead.

Arrangements for the ballot were plunged into doubt in the two local authority areas in September after MSPs voted to reject proposals to redraw the electoral map.

The Scottish Parliament’s local government committee had previously been urged to dismiss the plans by Highland Council leader Margaret Davidson, who said the recommendations had left elected members  “deeply unhappy and dismayed”.

Depopulation

One of the concerns highlighted by Ms Davidson related to a plan to reduce the number of councillors in the North, West and Central Sutherland ward from three to two, and in Wester Ross, from four to three.

The council leader suggested it would undermine efforts to tackle depopulation in the north.

She also criticised a move to cut the number of councillors in tourism hotspot Skye.

Ms Davidson has now welcomed the confirmation that the decision to delay the new Boundaries Scotland review until after the election.

“They were asked to work with the council after the local government election next year, and come to a closer agreement, a more appropriate boundary review for Highland,” she said.

“We are extremely pleased with that outcome. We were very, very unhappy with the proposals that they had on the table.

“This gives both the commission and ourselves time to breathe, time to pick it up and say, ‘where do we go from here?'”

Ms Davidson acknowledged that Boundaries Scotland had “parameters within which they work”, including the need to have “parity” in terms of the population size of council wards.

She said: “We want them to go beyond that, because we do not believe, one, that our islands are well enough represented.

“I mean, for instance they were going to take a councillor out of Skye. What?

“And there is also that we have special circumstances in some parts of Highland, such as declining population in the north, where reducing the number of councillors really does not help, when we are trying to focus massively on repopulation, and providing services and some economic growth to those areas.”

