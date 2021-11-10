Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid Scotland: Case numbers rising may lead to stricter restrictions says NHS Grampian’s Jillian Evans

By Lauren Taylor
November 10, 2021, 10:02 am Updated: November 10, 2021, 11:53 am
NHS Grampian Jillian Evans

NHS Grampian’s head of health intelligence has warned that although Covid cases are stable, rising numbers over the festive period could lead to stricter restrictions in the future.

Jillian Evans issued the warning the day after deputy first minister John Swinney described the Covid situation as “precarious and unpredictable”.

He advised that restrictions are being considered, however, the government wants to avoid another “strict lockdown”.

Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, Ms Evans explained that Covid rates are stable but at a “very high level”.

She said: “What you have is this situation of high infection rates plus waning immunity, affecting vulnerable people particularly, and increased risk of spread as we move more indoors and return more to normal.”

Ms Evans said that the increased risk of spread coupled with the pressure on health and social care causes disruption that is unpredictable.

She urged that if we do not act soon and simply adopt smaller measures and reinforce the guidelines already in place then more restrictive and protective measures may be necessary.

What are the Covid measures we can reinforce?

Ms Evans reiterated the importance of wearing masks in crowded and enclosed areas.

She said: “It would be better if people were wearing the blue ones rather than just looking at cloth coverings and hoping for the best.

It is believed that blue masks are more effective than cloth masks are.

“Cloth coverings are better than nothing – but they don’t offer the same level of protection.”

She has also urged that people who can work from home continue to do so to reduce indoor mixing.

Another measure Ms Evans talked about is indoor ventilation, as the weather becomes colder more people are beginning to socialise inside.

She advised: “Simple things like keeping your windows open for 10 minutes every hour might help to increase the flow of fresh air coming in and reduce the risk of droplets and spread in the air.”

Are Covid vaccine passports working?

Enforcement of Scotland’s Covid vaccine passport scheme came into effect last month.

This means that proof of having two doses of the vaccine is now required to enter nightclubs and large events.

The scheme is hoped to limit the spread of coronavirus and increase vaccine take-up.

Ms Evans explained that there is not enough data to show these vaccine passports work yet.

She added: “What we can do is look at people who particularly like going out in those venues and seeing whether case rates are rising.

“I’m beginning to see some rises in younger people again now, but it’s been a pretty good story that I can see so far. There is evidence of some small up-picks in that younger adult population you would be keen to manage.”

According to Ms Evans, double vaccinations could become a condition of employment for NHS workers. She argued that uptake of the vaccination is already “really high” and it needs to remain so.

