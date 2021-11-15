Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NHS Tayside breast cancer ‘full service’ claims slammed as ‘fantasy’

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has denied breast cancer consultants were thrown "under the bus" by the Scottish Government while his handling of the staffing crisis in NHS Tayside is trashed as "fantasy".
By Paul Malik
November 15, 2021, 6:00 pm Updated: November 15, 2021, 6:37 pm
Humza Yousaf at Lochee Health Centre on Monday

The beleaguered health board will be left with only one breast cancer consultant come the new year.

It follows an “exodus” of up to two-thirds of breast cancer staff in Tayside, after senior clinicians claimed they had been scapegoated by health chiefs in response to a review into breast cancer patients being given lower than standard chemotherapy doses.

Mr Yousaf was in Lochee on Monday morning, where he announced £7 million for GP services in Scotland, which the health secretary admitted was under “significant pressure”.

The SNP MSP said he would reconsider meeting with doctors and patients caught up in the scandal, something his predecessors would not agree to.

‘Fantasy’

When asked about the doctors’ claims, Mr Yousaf noted the health board had successfully recruited a new oncologist last summer and claimed the Scottish Government was providing NHS Tayside breast cancer patients with a “full service”.

Humza Yousaf walks with Chief Executive of NHS Tayside, Grant Archibald

This was slammed by North East Labour MSP Michael Marra, who pointed out this single consultant would be doing the work of three peers from January 2022.

He said: “The long term mishandling of this service has resulted in a two-thirds reduction in clinical staff in this area.

“One recent appointee is handling the work previously done by three. To say that this is a full service is a fantasy.

Michael Marra MSP.

“A real plan for recovery is not advertising for a temporary locum. A real plan would start with rebuilding confidence in the service by coming clean on the management failings. Only then will recruitment supported by long term staff development be possible.

“As of January the sole consultant cannot prescribe or oversee radiotherapy. All the breast radio therapists who do breast cancer have left or are leaving Tayside.”

Denied

When asked if the Scottish Government had thrown breast cancer doctors “under a bus”, Mr Yousaf said: “I don’t accept the accusation. We have just had a consultant oncologist take-up post in August.

“We will continue to work with NHS Tayside to see how we can further supplement and support breast cancer services in Tayside.

Mr Yousaf speaks with Dr David Wilson, Lochee Health Centre.

“When you look at figures like 31-day pathway you can see figures speak for themselves, there is still work to do on the 62-day pathway figures when it comes to breast cancer, but certainly we are providing £780,000 in funding to NHS Tayside to ensure they have a full breast cancer service.”

‘Flawed’

The Scottish Government investigation into the dosing issue was dubbed “flawed” by an expert behind the commissioned report that found patients were put at a 1-2% increased risk of occurrence.

Services are currently being supported by NHS Grampian after NHS Tayside chief executive Grant Archibald warned in February that he could not guarantee the long-term future of the service following the departures.

The health board is recruiting for a locum consultant on a 12-month contract after struggling to attract permanent applicants amid a nationwide shortage.

Mr Yousaf said he would engage again with the GMC over their findings, adding: “I am not a clinician but of course I take clinical advice on a regular basis and I am told quite clearly by our consultants and clinicians and from those that provide me that public health advice we have a safe service and a full service for those in Tayside.

“I will look carefully at anything, as I have done already but will look again, at anything the GMC has to say on this matter and where appropriate speak to them too.”

