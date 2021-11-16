Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish Government to face questions over future of A9 and A96 dualling projects

Ministers have been urged to "deliver on their promises" and commit to fully dualling the A9 and A96, ahead of a debate in the Scottish Parliament.
By Adele Merson
November 16, 2021, 6:00 am
Photo of Adele Merson
Concerns have been raised over the future of plans to fully dual the A9 and A96.

The future of the major roads projects have been under scrutiny since the SNP and Greens entered into a power-sharing deal at Holyrood earlier this year.

The Scottish Conservatives will use one of their business slots in parliament on Wednesday to highlight what they see as the “neglect” of major routes under the SNP over the last 14 years.

It comes just a week after the Scottish Government was accused of failing to give an “honest answer” on the future of plans to dual the A9 between Perth and Inverness and the A96 between Inverness and Aberdeen.

‘Deliver on their promises’

Highlands and Islands Scottish Conservative MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston said: “It’s vital that SNP ministers are held to account about the dualling of the A9 and A96.

“Just last week I received an evasive answer when questioning a minister directly about the projects to dual these roads, and we will not accept another attempt to deflect.

Jamie Halcro Johnston.

“The SNP should be honest with the communities which these roads service. Are they going to complete the dualling projects as agreed: yes or no?

“The SNP have a choice: continue with their pact with the Greens, or deliver on their promises to upgrade these vital roads for the people of the north-east and Highlands and Islands.”

Last week, former government minister Fergus Ewing called on the administration to spell out a firm commitment to both the road projects – but got a “non-answer” in return.

The A96 had been due a full upgrade.

Tom Arthur, minister for public finance, planning and community, said there is “no change to the government policy”.

The Scottish Government has previously said it will conduct a “transparent, evidence-based review” of the A96 scheme, which will report back by the end of next year.

The Tories will also highlight the need for the SNP-Green coalition to commit to upgrading other major roads, including the A83 Rest and Be Thankful.

The party said the debate will “shine a light on how committed the SNP are to upgrading our roads”.

‘Disappointing’

A Transport Scotland spokeswoman said: “It is disappointing that days after COP26 concluded in Glasgow, this debate will centre around road building.

“The Sustainable Investment Hierarchy, as set out in Scotland’s National Transport Strategy (NTS2), is clear that we will not build infrastructure to cater for forecasts of unconstrained increases in traffic volumes.

“This approach is embedded in the second Strategic Transport Projects Review (STPR2), which is due to conclude soon and will set out future investment in our transport network.

Negotiators at COP26.

“We need to balance the extensive changes required to meet a target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions with our duty to ensure that Scotland has high quality infrastructure to meet the needs of all our residents, businesses and visitors.

“That is why we are continuing work on our programme of trunk road improvement schemes to improve resilience, safety and deliver sustainable inclusive growth for the people of Scotland.

“We remain committed to dualling the A9 between Perth and Inverness, investing in a long term solution to address resilience of the A83 and we will take forward a transport enhancements programme on the A96 that improves connectivity between surrounding towns, tackles congestion and addresses safety and environmental issues.”

