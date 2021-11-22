Alex Salmond says Nicola Sturgeon’s oil opposition will cost her ‘tens of thousands’ of north-east votes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Alex Salmond says Nicola Sturgeon’s oil opposition will cost her ‘tens of thousands’ of north-east votes

Alex Salmond has compared Nicola Sturgeon to Margaret Thatcher after she announced her opposition to the proposed Cambo oil field off Shetland.
By Adele Merson
November 22, 2021, 10:07 am Updated: November 22, 2021, 2:47 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Alex Salmond has hit out at the first minister over her stance on the controversial Cambo oil field.

Alex Salmond has compared Nicola Sturgeon to Margaret Thatcher after she announced her opposition to the proposed Cambo oil field off Shetland.

The former first minister said SNP loyalists are “baulking” at defending on the doortstep a “party which effectively wants to shut down the area’s key industry”.

He said it would be “akin to Margaret Thatcher” trying to win former mining areas and that the SNP’s stance on the issue meant it could wave “farewell to thousands of north-east of Scotland votes”.

His latest attack on his successor comes after Ms Sturgeon finally voiced her opposition to the Cambo oil field, after months of sitting on the fence over the issue.

She told MSPs she does not think the project should get the green light and that it “could not and should not pass any rigorous climate assessment”.

‘Consequences could be far reaching’

Mr Salmond also suggested the party’s hostile stance towards Cambo could damage the case for Scottish independence.

He said: “For 50 years, the clarion call of ‘It’s Scotland’s oil’ has fired the engine of Scottish independence.

“Last week Nicola Sturgeon turned off the switch in a response to a parliamentary taunt from a Labour MSP.

“She came out against the development of the massive new Cambo oil field.

“The consequences could be far reaching and not just for the SNP but for the whole independence movement.”

Stop Cambo campaigners outside Downing Street, London.

The Alba Party leader said Scotland should instead look to use the millions of pounds of revenue flowing in from the contentious development to fund its “just transition” away from oil and gas.

He added: “Cambo should be licensed but with a condition for it to be a zero carbon development.

Without it, then it is not just farewell to tens of thousands of north-east of Scotland votes for the SNP.”

Alex Salmond, former first minister

“The only way that can be achieved is to help finance carbon capture.

“This is the sort of development vision which engages Scotland’s resources for the benefit of our people and the planet.

“Without it, then it is not just farewell to tens of thousands of north-east of Scotland votes for the SNP.

“Much more seriously, it’s Mossmorran no more, Grangemouth no more, St Fergus no more – and independence no more.”

The move has already prompted Fergus Mutch, the SNP’s former head of communications and research to speak out. 

The former election candidate, who was born and raised in the north-east, said blocking the North Sea project would lead to “unemployment and more imported oil for decades”.

Carbon capture snub

An SNP spokeswoman said: “It is time for politicians of all colours to get real on the climate emergency.

“Our journey to tackling climate change involves a Just Transition away from fossil fuels.

Acorn CCS is based at the St Fergus Gas Terminal
Acorn CCS is based at the St Fergus Gas Terminal in Peterhead.

“Mr Salmond would do well to put the same effort into demanding an answer as to why the Tory UK Government snubbed investment in carbon capture in the north-east, which would have brought a share of £1 billion of investment and secured tens of thousands of jobs in the area.

“In the SNP’s manifesto in May we committed to delivering a Just Transition and were elected with a record number of votes to implement that.”

Snubbed again: How the north-east missed on carbon capture investment from Westminster

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal