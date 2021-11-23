Will Nicola Sturgeon extend vaccine passport scheme in Covid update today? Here’s everything you need to know

Nicola Sturgeon is due to announce whether the divisive vaccine passport scheme will be expanded in a Covid update today.

Extending the controls to other venues including theatres, cinemas, restaurants and pubs has been under consideration by the Scottish Government.

A report published on November 19 said expanding the scheme was the least restrictive method way of trying to control case numbers.

However, the possible move has attracted criticism from opposition parties and business leaders.

Today Nicola Sturgeon is expected confirm whether Scots will need to show their vaccine passport to get a festive pint in the pub in her latest Covid update.

When is the vaccine passport update?

Concerns have grown about the number of Covid cases across in Scotland as winter has approached.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney warned the country would only be able to enjoy a “normal Christmas” if people were careful – describing the pandemic as “unpredictable”.

Latest Scottish Government figures on Monday showed case numbers had declined for the fifth day in a row with 2,481 cases with no further deaths.

However, the statistics came with a caveat that one NHS lab had not sent data since Saturday due to a network outage.

Ahead of today’s announcement, the Scottish Government has stressed that no decisions have been made about the extension of the vaccine passport scheme.

If approved, the step would come into force on December 6.

Meanwhile, ministers and officials have held talks with the hospitality sector about the issue.

Nicola Sturgeon is due to announce the government’s vaccine passport decision to the Scottish Parliament shortly after 2pm today as part of her weekly Covid update.

What are the vaccine passport concerns?

Hospitality businesses have warned of an “economic lockdown” if vaccine passports are extended to bars and restaurants.

Signature Pubs, which runs premises in Aberdeen and St Andrews, predicted an “avalanche” of Christmas cancellations if it happens.

Meanwhile, Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross raised doubts about the effectiveness of vaccine passports in controlling case numbers – calling for more evidence before a decision is taken.

However, Mr Swinney has warned an alternative to the certification scheme could mean “much wider restrictions” – a move he says the Scottish Government wants to avoid.

And on Monday the Press and Journal revealed one-in-three under 30s could face being locked out of pubs at Christmas if vaccine passports restrictions are extended.