Kinloss Barracks saved from the axe but Fort George could close early

Military chiefs pledge to grow Kinloss Barracks and Leuchars Station in a radical shake-up of the Army in Scotland.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Thursday it intended to restructure the Army, including increasing the number of units based north of the border from six to seven.

The shake-up includes reversing closure plans for Glencorse Barracks, near Edinburgh, and ensuring Kinloss in Moray and Leuchars in Fife both continue to grow.

MoD documents suggest the Black Watch will leave Fort George barracks in 2029 and relocate to Leuchars.

Such a move would mean the historic barracks near Inverness would close three years earlier than planned, and the famous Black Watch would return closer to its traditional recruiting ground, as local campaigners have long hoped.

The UK Government said a £355 million investment in the Army estate would deliver over a £1 billion of economic benefits to Scotland.

The future of Kinloss Barracks had appeared in doubt after reports the 39 Engineer Regiment would move to England.

However, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the unit would remain in Moray, and hinted that it could be joined by another battalion.

Under the plans, the regular Army will stand at 73,000 strong by 2025 and combined with an Army Reserve of 30,000, the British Army will stand at over 100,000.

Mr Wallace said the restructure would “transform the Army into a more agile, integrated, lethal, expeditionary force”.

He said: “On Scottish units and basing, look, it has never been a secret since March that the overall size of the Army is shrinking.

“The proportion of the Army in Scotland is going up from 5.1% of regulars to 5.5% of regulars.

“However the Army is just not part of the Armed Forces alone. There will be a net increase of approximately 600 regular personnel in Scotland.

‘I was determined to still have the Army in the Highlands’

“We have moved HMS Dolphin from Portsmouth up to Clyde for the training of submariners. There will be more Navy personnel. There will be more RAF personnel up in Lossiemouth when I base the E7 early warning radar planes up there.

“And I think that means that overall there is an increase. If you add that all together with all the elements of the reserves, and the extras, it’s about 14,500 forces of regulars and reserves that will be based in Scotland. I think that is a significant amount.

“And as a Scot, and a member of a Scottish regiment, what is also pleasing is that the saving of Glencorse will be a good thing for Scotland.

“The expansion of RAF Leuchars for another military base will be a good thing.

“I was determined to still have the Army in the Highlands, so we will see at Kinloss, the Royal Engineers will still remain there, and of course there is extra room, it’s a pretty large base, should we seek to put any more forces.”

Richard Lochhead, the SNP MSP for Moray, said: “I welcome the defence secretary’s confirmation that Kinloss Barracks is secure following the Ministry of Defence’s latest review.

“It has been an uncertain time and I am relieved that it’s been recognised that any further closures in Moray would be a step too far and I strongly commend the community for getting that message across.

“I note that the defence secretary commented that Kinloss will be boosted and will look forward to hearing more detail in due course.”

