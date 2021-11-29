Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cases in north of Scotland low despite national number remaining high

By Lauren Taylor
November 29, 2021, 4:53 pm Updated: November 29, 2021, 5:13 pm
Covid cases low across north and north-east according to latest government statistics.

A further 2,244 cases of Covid have been reported Scotland in the last 24 hours, the Scottish Government’s figures show.

Earlier today, the government confirmed six cases of the new variant, Omicron had been detected in the Greater Glasgow and Lanarkshire areas – with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warning the outbreak could become the most “challenging situation” facing Scotland in recent months.

However Ms Sturgeon said none of those infected were in hospital.

The latest stats that there are however, 715 people in hospital with other variants of the virus and a further 52 people in intensive care.

There have been no deaths reported due to the virus in the past 24 hours.

The first minister warned Scotland should “prepare for the worst” but that the government is hopeful for something “considerably less”. Supplied by Scot Gov Flickr.

Ms Sturgeon said: “The days and weeks ahead will tell all of us much more about this variant and therefore its implications, if there are any implications for our response to the pandemic.

“What we do know at this stage though, in my view, is that we should treat it seriously and that we should continue to act on a precautionary basis at this stage.”

Regional breakdown

NHS Grampian accounts for 175 of new cases, with Aberdeen City recording 76 cases of Covid.

Aberdeenshire reported 55 new cases, meanwhile, Moray recorded 44 cases.

Moray was recently pinpointed as one of the current coronavirus hotspots in the country, after the area had a seven-day rate of 473.3 cases per 100,000 people.

However, the latest statistics now show that this seven-day rate has decreased by 69.3, to 404 cases per 100,000. This now means that Moray has the third-highest seven-day average.

There are 90 people in NHS Grampian hospitals with the virus and a further 11 people in intensive care units.

NHS Highland recorded 90 new cases of the virus. There are currently 25 people in hospital across the area with the virus and a further.

Meanwhile, the Western Isles had three cases of the virus, Shetland had only one new case and Orkney had none.

Vaccine roll-out

As for the vaccine roll-out, 4,345,855 people have received their first dose of a vaccine and 3,948,483 have received their second dose.

Additionally, 1,659,464 have received a third dose or booster jab.

