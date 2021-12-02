Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Five deaths recorded in north and north-east as national Covid figure remains high

By Lauren Taylor
December 2, 2021, 2:58 pm Updated: December 2, 2021, 3:20 pm
Five people have died across the north and north-east while national Covid figures continue to rise.

Five people with Covid have died across the north and north-east in the last 24 hours according to the latest Scottish Government data.

The stats show that 27 people have died from coronavirus across Scotland over the last 24 hours.

NHS Grampian recorded three of those deaths, and NHS Highland reported two.

There were 680 people in hospitals across Scotland with the virus, and a further 48 people were in intensive care units.

Regional breakdown

According to the latest figures, NHS Grampian accounted for 283 cases of the virus, which is 40 more than yesterday’s 243 cases.

Aberdeenshire reported 140 new cases of the virus and Aberdeen City had 100 new cases.

Meanwhile, Moray reported 43 new cases of Covid over the last 24 hours.

NHS Highland recorded 140 cases of the virus, and the Western Isles had 21 new cases. This is the highest number of cases experienced by the health board since November 11 when 21 cases were also reported.

Orkney reported eight new cases of Covid and Sheltand only recorded two.

Vaccines and booster shots

As for the vaccine roll-out, 4,349,058 people have received their first dose of a vaccination and 3,953,170 have received their second dose.

This means that just over 72% of Scots have been double jagged, and almost 80% of the population have received a first dose.

Meanwhile, 1,755,694 have received a third dose or booster shot.

