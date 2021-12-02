Five deaths recorded in north and north-east as national Covid figure remains high

Five people with Covid have died across the north and north-east in the last 24 hours according to the latest Scottish Government data.

The stats show that 27 people have died from coronavirus across Scotland over the last 24 hours.

NHS Grampian recorded three of those deaths, and NHS Highland reported two.

There were 680 people in hospitals across Scotland with the virus, and a further 48 people were in intensive care units.

Regional breakdown

According to the latest figures, NHS Grampian accounted for 283 cases of the virus, which is 40 more than yesterday’s 243 cases.

Aberdeenshire reported 140 new cases of the virus and Aberdeen City had 100 new cases.

Meanwhile, Moray reported 43 new cases of Covid over the last 24 hours.

NHS Highland recorded 140 cases of the virus, and the Western Isles had 21 new cases. This is the highest number of cases experienced by the health board since November 11 when 21 cases were also reported.

Orkney reported eight new cases of Covid and Sheltand only recorded two.

Vaccines and booster shots

As for the vaccine roll-out, 4,349,058 people have received their first dose of a vaccination and 3,953,170 have received their second dose.

This means that just over 72% of Scots have been double jagged, and almost 80% of the population have received a first dose.

Meanwhile, 1,755,694 have received a third dose or booster shot.