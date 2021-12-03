Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rosyth-Europe ferry link ‘doomed’ if SNP fails to step in

Hopes of a direct ferry link being reintroduced between Rosyth and Europe as early as next year have been dealt a blow after transport minister Graeme Dey confirmed there are "no firm commitments".
By Derek Healey
December 3, 2021, 6:00 am
Alex Salmond watches on with Dominico Comisso, captain of the ‘Scottish Viking’ Norfolkline ship, as it arrives in Rosyth as part of its route to Zeebrugge.

The SNP minister says he is keen to engage with any operator interested in running a route from Scotland.

But he insists the service would have to operate on a “commercially viable basis” and this must be considered by any prospective ferry operator.

Political opponents claim his position “dooms” any prospect of a new route being opened.

In a letter, seen by us, Mr Dey also points to problems for businesses.

They include limited government funding because of financial rules, high marine fuel costs, seasonal fluctuation in demand and a lack of subsidies for carrying passengers on the route.

A link from Rosyth to the Belgian port of Zeebrugge was the only direct ferry link between Scotland and Europe until passenger services were scrapped in 2010.

Freight-only services were terminated completely in 2018.

The idea that it has to be market-driven dooms it.”

– MP Kenny MacAskill

We reported in October how people close to talks around reinstating the route believed they had reached a “crucial” stage amid “enormous and growing interest”.

Re-establishing a link to Europe was a key election promise from the Scottish Greens – who have since entered a power sharing agreement with the SNP – but the Scottish Government has insisted any new link cannot be publicly owned.

Transport goods at border patrol, Zeebrugge, Belgium.

In his letter to Alba MP Kenny MacAskill, Mr Dey confirmed ministers have also not made an application to the Motorways of the Sea scheme.

The scheme is was adopted by the EU in the early 2000s to improve freight transport links instead of relying on road travel.

He said: “This is primarily because ports policy is market driven in Scotland and it is the responsibility of individual ports to consider the requirement for route changes and infrastructure improvements, including the business case and funding to support this and an assessment of any consents that may be required.

“With this in mind we would certainly want to see the introduction of new passenger and freight ferry connections.”

Transport Minister Graeme Dey

Mr Dey added: “The Scottish Government would therefore be keen to engage with any operator proposing a new ferry route between Scotland and Europe.

“However, any such service would have to operate on a commercially viable basis and this would be a matter for any prospective ferry operator to consider.”

‘No firm commitments’

Mr Dey said while ministers “encourage ferry operators to keep the option of introducing a passenger and freight service under review, there are no firm commitments regarding a service as yet”.

Ireland has pushed on with strengthening its own ferry links to the European Union since Brexit, with the number of direct sea routes increasing from 12 before the vote to 44 in October.

Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath MP Neale Hanvey said a similar link up in Fife could “reinvigorate” the local economy but that this was being scuppered by “supine” leadership at Holyrood.

“This is yet another example of the Scottish Government sitting on their hands and doing nothing, and it’s very frustrating,” he said.

“You only have to look at all the action that’s happening in the south of Ireland to see how important it is and how viable it could become.”

Neale Hanvey anti-Semitic
Neale Hanvey

Mr Hanvey added: “I was hoping this would be something an ambitious Scottish Government would grasp with both hands but they haven’t, and it certainly doesn’t sound like Graeme (Dey) has either the permission or the vision to do it.”

‘No drive or strategy’

Kenny MacAskill said unless Santa decides to pay a visit, a ferry link “isn’t coming”.

He added: “There’s sadly just no drive or strategy from the Scottish Government.”

Kenny MacAskill.
Kenny MacAskill.

He continued: “The idea that it has to be market-driven dooms it.

“No one expects a haulier to build a road before starting a haulage route or a rail operator to construct a track before embarking on a rail service.”

“To deliver a ferry service that our businesses and tourism sectors require needs some seed corn funding. There are schemes available and the suggestion that its precluded by state aid rules is frankly nonsense given Brexit.”

Local MSP still ‘hugely optimistic’

Dunfermline and West Fife MSP Douglas Chapman, who has spent years campaigning to see a freight and passenger service become operational again from Rosyth, said he remains “hugely optimistic” it can be achieved next year.

“It is important that we learn lessons from previous operators and looking forward much of our thinking is taken from the very successful ‘Brexit-buster’ ferries operating out of the Republic of Ireland,” he said.

“If Scotland is serious about maintaining and building exports with Europe then a direct service is a key component of that push.”

