Covid vaccine scheme could expand to include boosters

By Rachel Amery
December 6, 2021, 11:07 am Updated: December 6, 2021, 3:36 pm
Deputy First Minister John Swinney

John Swinney hinted people could be asked to show proof of a booster vaccine to get into venues such as nightclubs.

The deputy first minister said the government will “consider the further roll out” of the current vaccine certification scheme before a rule change requiring people to show proof of a booster vaccine for international travel.

It comes as the rules change to allow people to show a negative lateral flow test instead of proof of vaccination to get into certain hospitality venues.

Last week, the UK Government’s vaccine advisers – the JCVI – also cut the waiting time between the second and booster jabs from six months down to three months.

‘Reasonable and proportionate’ response

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland, Mr Swinney said the current coronavirus vaccine app would allow for booster vaccines to be displayed.

He said: “To expand domestic certification will take more time but it is a critical requirement for international travel from December 9.

“That is a separate issue we will come onto, but the app will enable us to do that.

“We need to look carefully at arrangements for timescales, because there are issues about when people are eligible, based on when they had their second jag.

“We have to be reasonable and proportionate, but we will consider the further roll out of the vaccine certification scheme.”

Flexibility after vaccine success

Mr Swinney also defended the Scottish Government’s decision to allow a negative lateral flow test for entry to nightclubs, saying this is down to the success of the vaccine roll out.

Negative lateral flow tests can now be used to get into nightclubs

He said: “The original intention of the vaccine certification scheme was to ensure we have every incentive to increase the level of vaccination in the country.

“We have got to the position where 88% of people are fully vaccinated and 92% have had their first jag.

“That indicates to us that as a consequence of a number of measures – the Covid certification scheme is one – we have a high level of vaccination.

“We now feel that having achieved these levels, we can afford to put flexibility into the entry requirements to allow people to produce a negative lateral flow test.”

Swinney doing lateral flow tests every day

Mr Swinney said he is doing a lateral flow test every single day, saying he will not be socialising in large crowds over the festive period.

He said: “If you are going out and about, you should be doing these tests on a daily basis.

“We need to increase the frequency and move away from two times a week to much more frequently when we are socialising.

“I am doing one every day because I am going out with the prospect of meeting members of the public, and I would encourage others to do the same.

“People have to recognise the seriousness of the situation we face, which is accelerated by the Omicron variant.”

When asked if he will be going to crowded bars and clubs in the run-up to Christmas, he said: “I would not because I have practical issues at home.

“I have to be careful about making sure Covid doesn’t reach the house, so I have to be mindful.

“I would encourage people to exercise caution and be aware of the risks of being in crowded spaces where the virus can circulate.

“You need to exercise judgement, particularly if you want to be with members of your family who are older or in at risk groups.”

