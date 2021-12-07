Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Greens told not to ‘demonise’ oil and gas industry

The Greens have been accused of causing "alarm" among North Sea oil and gas workers after controversial claims about the future of the industry.
By Adele Merson
December 7, 2021, 6:51 pm Updated: December 7, 2021, 6:59 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
The future of the oil and gas sector has emerged as a key debate in the country's transition to net zero.

The Greens have been accused of causing “alarm” among North Sea oil and gas workers after controversial claims about the future of the industry.

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie was heavily criticised last week after suggesting only the “hard right” now support new oil and gas extraction.

Speaking in the wake of Shell’s decision to withdraw from the controversial Cambo scheme off the coast of Shetland, he claimed the Conservatives were now “isolated” on the future of the sector.

‘Dangerous to demonise an industry’

Tess White, who represents the north-east for the Tories, told MSPs it is “dangerous to demonise an industry, particularly when the financial and emotional wellbeing of workers and communities in my region is at risk”.

Her remarks came as MSPs debated the so-called “just transition” to net zero in Holyrood, with SNP minister Richard Lochhead promising the delivery of a “green jobs bonanza”.

Ms White said “energy sector workers have listened to language about oil and gas from this SNP-Green coalition government with alarm”.

The Conservative MSP added: “For Patrick Harvie, a Scottish Government minister, with a ministerial car and a salary to match, to suggest that only those on the ‘hard right’ support oil and gas extraction is, quite frankly, insulting to workers in the sector.

Scottish Green Party co-leader Patrick Harvie has faced criticism for comments around Cambo.

“Patrick Harvie should try telling that to the engineer who bought a house for his family in Ellon, only to be laid off – he can’t afford to pay his mortgage.

“To gloat about an exploration project hitting the skids – when that project could create 1,000 jobs – is disgraceful.”

‘Oil and gas workers deserve our respect’

However, Green MSP Mark Ruskell said the UK policy of “maximum economic recovery of oil and gas” does not assist a just transition and instead “postpones action, drags investment away from renewables and creates a future cliff edge for workers”.

He said: “The oil and gas corporations have for decades funded climate denial so it’s no wonder that recent polling shows the majority of the public do not trust them to lead the just transition.

“But the oil and gas workers deserve our respect, our support and our solidarity for the huge contributions they’ve made to our energy needs since the 1970s.

Scottish Green MSP Mark Ruskell. Photo by Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock.

“For years they have faced uncertainty in a boom and bust sector and despite an eyewatering £13.6 billion of tax subsidy donated to the oil and gas sector by the UK Government since the Paris Agreement was signed, there continue to be major job losses.”

‘Green jobs revolution’

SNP energy minister Richard Lochhead said the move towards “net zero” is “not about simple and easy on and off switches for any particular sector or industry”.

He described the oil and gas sector as having an “essential role to play in our transition to net zero”, as he promised new job opportunities in what he described as “an extraordinary green jobs revolution”.

Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur, criticised the Scottish Government for failing to provide the detail on how it will lead such a move away from fossil fuels.

He pointed to a report published by the Climate Change Committee on Tuesday which calls for the Scottish Government to publish, as soon as possible, a “detailed and transparent quantitative breakdown” of how proposed emissions reductions will be achieved.

Mr McArthur said the Greens jobs revolution promised by Alex Salmond when he was first minister was a “talk that has never been walked”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal