Boris Johnson told to resign immediately as prime minister over No 10 Christmas party

By Rachel Amery
December 8, 2021, 8:19 am Updated: December 8, 2021, 8:29 am
Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson is facing more calls to resign immediately as prime minister after video footage emerged showing senior No 10 staff laughing and joking about a Christmas party held during the coronavirus restrictions.

Ian Blackford MP, leader of the SNP at Westminster, says the prime minister lost the trust of the people and now needs to “do the right thing” and resign before Prime Minister’s Questions this afternoon.

The video, which was leaked to ITV, shows the prime minister’s then press secretary Allegra Stratton and adviser Ed Oldfield, along with other aides, joking about a Downing Street Christmas party during a mock press conference.

The footage shows Ms Stratton answering questions about the alleged party.

It shows senior aides laughing about a “cheese and wine” evening, including reports it included alcohol and a Secret Santa present-giving.

‘No one can trust this prime minister’

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland on Wednesday morning, Mr Blackford joined a new round of condemnation after a furious backlash overnight.

He said: “I think people are appalled by the video as it confirms what everyone believed anyway – the party took place in Downing Street.

“Seeing the staff in the prime minister’s office laughing and joking at a time when everyone was asked to adhere to Covid rules, when people were dying in hospital with no one able to visit them, demonstrates there is one rule for everybody else and another for them.”

Ian Blackford, leader of the SNP at Westminster

He added: “They are sticking two fingers up to everyone else.

“No one can trust this prime minister and after behaving the way he has, he doesn’t deserve the trust of the public.

“If he had any self-respect and dignity, he would do the right thing which is to resign.”

Blackford: Resign before PMQs

Mr Blackford added the prime minister needs to take responsibility for the party regardless of whether he was there or not, because it took place in his home and office.

He added: “This video demonstrates quite clearly it was an illegal party beyond any reasonable doubt.

“He doesn’t seem to know the difference between right and wrong or the truth when it hits him in the face.

“I have had a lot of emails from constituents that are appalled because they did the right thing and watched loved ones dying in hospital, couldn’t celebrate Christmas, and couldn’t see their parents or their children.

“The prime minister needs to recognise he has lost the trust of the people and he should go today before PMQs.”

When asked if he thinks the public will not follow coronavirus rules following the revelations, Mr Blackford says he hopes the public “are above that” and recognise their responsibility to one another.

PMQs take place in the House of Commons at midday today (Wednesday 8 December).

Frontline healthcare worker ‘incandescent’ with anger at No 10 ‘Christmas Party’

