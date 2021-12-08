Top government adviser fears unvaccinated people being hospitalised over winter with Covid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Top government adviser fears unvaccinated people being hospitalised over winter with Covid

By Rachel Amery
December 8, 2021, 12:34 pm Updated: December 8, 2021, 12:44 pm
There is a worry unvaccinated people will end up hospitalised with coronavirus this winter

A leading expert says she has “genuine concerns” about unvaccinated people ending up in hospital over the winter, as Scotland marks one year of coronavirus jags.

Professor Linda Bauld, chief social policy adviser to the Scottish Government and chair of public health at Edinburgh University, says the NHS will be under “real pressure” this winter, and says she is concerned by government modelling for the months ahead.

This comes as Scotland marks one year since the first non-trial vaccine was administered in Scotland on December 8 2020.

Since then, over 10 million vaccines have been given in Scotland, saving an estimated 27,000 lives.

‘There are genuine concerns’

Ms Bauld says she is encouraging as many people as possible to now take up the offer of a third booster vaccine, adding it will still provide some level of protection against the new Omicron variant.

She said: “Omicron is worrying for many countries around the world – scientists and politicians are genuinely concerned.

Professor Linda Bauld, chief social policy officer to the Scottish Government and chair of public health at Edinburgh University

“In Scotland there has been a reduction due to a reduction in prevalence of the disease a few weeks ago, and there is a dip of 8% in cases in the over 60s, which shows the booster vaccines are working.

“What we are seeing in Africa is hospital admissions have gone up, mostly amongst young people, but unfortunately it takes time to see the trajectory of the disease.

“It will be a few weeks before we see that here.

“Vaccines are amazing, and even against Omicron they are not useless.

“There is no evidence they won’t protect you, even if it is less it still protects against serious disease.”

It has been one year since the first non-trial vaccine was administered in Scotland

She added: “This is the worst time of year for the NHS and it is under real pressure this winter, but I am genuinely concerned looking at the modelling from the Scottish Government about the impact of Omicron.

“People are our times more likely to end up in hospital if they are unvaccinated, so there are genuine concerns.”

This comes after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon branded those who refuse to get a coronavirus vaccine as “selfish”.

Omicron rate of growth ‘alarming’

Covid-19 Recovery Secretary John Swinney added: “The pace at which the Omicron variant accelerates is alarming.

“The first minister estimates the doubling time may be as short as two to three days – in the past it was seven to 14 days, that shows the aggressive pace it is growing at.

Deputy First Minister and Covid-19 Recovery Secretary John Swinney

“We need to take necessary actions to stop serious illness developing and to stop the pressure on the health service.

“The booster vaccine programme is going extremely well and more people are boosted in Scotland than any other part of the UK, which is a phenomenal achievement in such a short space of time.”

He reiterated the Scottish Government’s plea for people to return to working from home if they can, saying this could help avoid tighter restrictions in the weeks and months ahead.

He added: “In terms of further restrictions there are a range of options, some of which relate to extending the vaccine certification scheme we already have in place.

“It could also involve restrictions people are familiar with that we have used in the past.

“But we want to avoid that if we can do so.

“We have to be candid, we face difficult decisions.”

Covid vaccine in Scotland: Track the rollout progress with these charts

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal