Douglas Ross self-isolating after staff member tests positive

By Ellie Milne
December 9, 2021, 11:02 am Updated: December 9, 2021, 11:22 am
Douglas Ross is currently self-isolating
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is self-isolating as a precaution after a member of staff tested positive for Covid.

The staff member received a positive lateral flow result on Wednesday night and is now waiting on a PCR test.

Mr Ross also took a lateral flow test on Wednesday evening which came back negative, but he is self-isolating as a precaution.

Five other members of staff are also in self-isolation, although they have not been contacted by Test and Protect since the positive was from a lateral flow test.

The party confirmed that parliament has also been informed as the positive staff member was present there on Wednesday.

It is believed that Mr Ross wild take part in Firs Minister’s Questions and the Scottish Budget announcement virtually.

The Moray MP previously self-isolated at an Edinburgh hotel in June after coming into contact with a positive case.

