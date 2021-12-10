Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Alex Salmond: SNP ‘kicked north-east in the teeth’ over oil and gas

Former first minister Alex Salmond says the SNP has "kicked the north-east in the teeth" in a blistering attack on the party's opposition to new oil and gas development.
By Adele Merson
December 10, 2021, 4:04 pm Updated: December 10, 2021, 4:52 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Alex Salmond has slammed his former party for their stance towards oil and gas production.

Former first minister Alex Salmond says the SNP has “kicked the north-east in the teeth” in a blistering attack on the party’s opposition to new oil and gas development.

The Alba Party leader claims his successor Nicola Sturgeon failed the region by “allowing Green politicians to effectively run the Scottish Government”.

In a video message broadcast on Friday, Mr Salmond said the “SNP government have been dragged into student politics” through its co-operation agreement with the Scottish Greens.

“Not just student politics of meaningless slogans but student politics that sacrifices and jeopardises the livelihoods of tens of thousands of Scots,” he claimed.

The comments drew an angry response from Scottish Greens who accused the former first minister of joining the Tories to “frighten north-east communities with negativity”.

The future of the oil and gas sector has been central to a heated debate as the government plots its path away from fossil fuels.

On Thursday, Nicola Sturgeon refused to condemn comments made by Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie who suggested only the “hard right” now support new oil and gas extraction. 

More green jobs needed

Mr Salmond told Alba Party members in a video update that he welcomed the announcement of new green jobs at a wind tower factory being built at the Port of Nigg in the Cromarty Firth.

But he said there should be “tens of thousands of jobs by now” and that the country “should have a stake in every offshore windfarm in the North Sea”.

Alex Salmond believes there should be more green jobs in Scotland by now.

Mr Salmond said the timing could not be better to progress the campaign for Scottish independence, claiming Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be “lucky to see out the next few months”.

He also slammed the UK Government for having “betrayed Scotland in carbon capture”, which he said is “vital” for Scotland to meet its climate targets.

‘Trying to frighten north-east communities’

A spokesman for the Scottish Greens said: “It looks like Alex Salmond has joined the Tories in trying to frighten north-east communities with negativity.

“The grown up thing to do is to recognise the climate emergency and start a Just Transition.

“That’s why Greens in government are committed to providing oil and gas workers with jobs in alternative industries and have secured Just Transition funding for the North East and Moray so that transition can begin.”

An SNP spokeswoman said urged “politicians of all colours to get real on the climate emergency”.

She added: “Mr Salmond would do well to put the same effort into demanding an answer as to why the Tory UK government snubbed investment in carbon capture in the North East, which would have brought a share of £1 billion of investment and secured tens of thousands of jobs in the area.

“In the SNP’s manifesto in May we committed to delivering a Just Transition and were elected with a record number of votes to implement that.”

‘Fastest possible just transition’

A Scottish Government spokesman said “unlimited extraction of fossil fuels is not consistent with our climate obligations” and called on the UK Government to “urgently re-assess all approved oil licences where drilling has not yet commenced”.

The spokesman added: “We are clear the Scottish Government’s focus must now be on achieving the fastest possible just transition for the oil and gas sector – one that delivers jobs and economic benefit, and also ensures our energy security and meets our climate obligations.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during a visit to BP headquarters in Aberdeen in 2016.

“Scotland already has a hugely positive story to tell in renewables, which provided the equivalent of 96% of Scotland’s gross electricity consumption in 2020, and our ambitions for the next decade include a 10-fold increase in installed Offshore Wind capacity – enough to power more than 8 million homes – and to more than double the country’s onshore wind capacity by 2030.

“A just transition must be delivered across all of our communities, including those that have a dependency on oil and gas.

“That is why we are undertaking a programme of work and analysis to better understand Scotland’s energy requirements as we transition to net zero, ensuring an approach that supports and protects our energy security and our highly skilled workforce whilst meeting our climate obligations.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal