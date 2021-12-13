‘Untenable position’: Highland Council ruling could derail future boundary reviews

An error occurred. Please try again.

The head of an independent commission set up to review electoral borders fears it has been left in an “untenable position” by MSPs who rejected controversial proposals for a council ward shake-up in the Highlands.

Boundaries Scotland chairman Ronnie Hinds said there are “considerable concerns” about the ruling issued by a Holyrood committee in September.

MSPs on the Scottish Parliament’s local government committee voted to oppose new boundaries put forward for Highland Council and Argyll and Bute Council, sending the commission back to the drawing board.

It followed objections raised by representatives from the two local authorities, including fears that cutting the number of councillors in north Highland wards could hamper efforts to tackle depopulation.

In a letter to committee convener Ariane Burgess, Mr Hinds questioned the ruling, suggesting the opposition from the councils appeared to be the only justification.

He warned that this could have major consequences for the commission in the future, effectively requiring local authorities to rubber-stamp changes before they go-ahead.

“There is no reason given for the recommendation to reject the proposals in Highland and Argyll and Bute other than the absence of council satisfaction,” he said.

“This implies that acceptance by the council is necessary for the adoption of our recommendations by the Scottish Parliament.

‘Fundamental challenge’

“This requirement is not provided for in legislation and poses a fundamental challenge to the conduct of future reviews and the role and purpose of the commission.”

Mr Hinds, who is due to meet Ms Burgess to discuss the ruling, added: “This puts the commission in an untenable position.

“We are independent of the Scottish Government, political parties, the public and of local authorities.

“While it is always hoped that solutions will be found that align with local views, ultimately the commission’s responsibility is to propose electoral arrangements that comply with the legislation and promote fairness of electoral representation.”

In its report detailing its decision, the committee said: “While the committee commends the work of Boundaries Scotland in these areas and recognises the organisation’s views on the detrimental impact of failing to realign the boundaries in time for next year’s local authority elections, it believes there is still work to be done in finding a solution acceptable to both Boundaries Scotland and Highland and Argyll and Bute Council.

“It has therefore agreed to recommend the instruments are not approved.”