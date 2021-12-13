Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

‘Untenable position’: Highland Council ruling could derail future boundary reviews

The head of an independent commission set up to review electoral borders fears it has been left in an "untenable position" by MSPs who rejected controversial proposals for a council ward shake-up in the Highlands.
By Calum Ross
December 13, 2021, 6:00 am
Photo of Calum Ross
Highland Council HQ in Inverness

The head of an independent commission set up to review electoral borders fears it has been left in an “untenable position” by MSPs who rejected controversial proposals for a council ward shake-up in the Highlands.

Boundaries Scotland chairman Ronnie Hinds said there are “considerable concerns” about the ruling issued by a Holyrood committee in September.

MSPs on the Scottish Parliament’s local government committee voted to oppose new boundaries put forward for Highland Council and Argyll and Bute Council, sending the commission back to the drawing board.

It followed objections raised by representatives from the two local authorities, including fears that cutting the number of councillors in north Highland wards could hamper efforts to tackle depopulation.

Ronnie Hinds, chairman of Boundaries Scotland

In a letter to committee convener Ariane Burgess, Mr Hinds questioned the ruling, suggesting the opposition from the councils appeared to be the only justification.

He warned that this could have major consequences for the commission in the future, effectively requiring local authorities to rubber-stamp changes before they go-ahead.

“There is no reason given for the recommendation to reject the proposals in Highland and Argyll and Bute other than the absence of council satisfaction,” he said.

“This implies that acceptance by the council is necessary for the adoption of our recommendations by the Scottish Parliament.

‘Fundamental challenge’

“This requirement is not provided for in legislation and poses a fundamental challenge to the conduct of future reviews and the role and purpose of the commission.”

Mr Hinds, who is due to meet Ms Burgess to discuss the ruling, added: “This puts the commission in an untenable position.

Ariane Burgess MSP

“We are independent of the Scottish Government, political parties, the public and of local authorities.

“While it is always hoped that solutions will be found that align with local views, ultimately the commission’s responsibility is to propose electoral arrangements that comply with the legislation and promote fairness of electoral representation.”

In its report detailing its decision, the committee said: “While the committee commends the work of Boundaries Scotland in these areas and recognises the organisation’s views on the detrimental impact of failing to realign the boundaries in time for next year’s local authority elections, it believes there is still work to be done in finding a solution acceptable to both Boundaries Scotland and Highland and Argyll and Bute Council.

“It has therefore agreed to recommend the instruments are not approved.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal