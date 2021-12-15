Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Just transition must not ‘throw thousands of north-east jobs under the bus’

The transition away from oil and gas "must not throw thousands of north-east jobs under the bus", MSPs have heard.
By Adele Merson
December 15, 2021, 6:53 pm Updated: December 16, 2021, 9:32 am
Photo of Adele Merson
Concerns have been raised over jobs in the north-east as the country transitions away from fossil fuels.

Nicola Sturgeon has been put on the spot in recent weeks over her government’s stance on future of oil and gas, with accusations ministers have “abandoned” the sector.

In a parliamentary debate, the Scottish Conservatives argued prematurely ending the oil and gas industry would “decimate” the economy of the north-east, costing tens of thousands of jobs and preventing a fair and managed transition to renewables.

However Just Transition Secretary Michael Matheson says the oil and gas sector “will continue to have a vital role in ensuring Scotland’s energy security” even as the country moves away from fossil fuels.

Michael Matheson MSP, cabinet secretary for net zero, energy and transport

He vowed his government would “leave no one behind” and told MSPs that a “transition that puts 70,000 workers into unemployment or increases reliance on imports would not be a just one”.

The SNP minister highlighted the Scottish Government’s £500 million Just Transition Fund and slammed the UK Government’s decision to snub the Scottish Cluster’s bid to develop carbon capture proposals at the Acorn project in Aberdeenshire.

Mr Matheson added this was the “wrong decision” and “one that puts the just transition at risk” in Scotland.

‘Throwing thousands of jobs under the bus’

But in his speech North East MSP Douglas Lumsden accused the SNP-Green coalition of “creating a huge amount of anxiety” in the region he represents.

The Conservative MSP said the debate is an “opportunity for all parties to agree that we need to transition away from oil and gas in a sensible and sustainable way, but without throwing thousands of north-east jobs under the bus”.

He added: “We cannot simply throw this industry over the cliff edge and expect our economy to weather it. It won’t.”

However, several of the MSPs referenced the Tories “Groundhog Day motion”, following recent debates around the same topic in the Scottish Parliament.

But North East Labour MSP Micharl Marra said there was “no more important economic issue that this country faces”.

He added: “We should be discussing this time and time again in this chamber”.

Former first minister Alex Salmond attacked his former party last week with damning claims Ms Sturgeon had “kicked the north-east in the teeth”.

In a blistering attack on the party’s opposition to the new oil and gas development, the Alba Party leader claims his successor had failed the region by “allowing Green politicians to effectively run the Scottish Government”.

However, the first minister told us mistakes of the past “won’t be repeated” as she tackled criticism of the SNP’s long-term support for oil and gas workers.

The SNP leader, who recently stated her opposition to new exploration, including the Cambo oil field off Shetland, said she is determined to secure “jobs in the region for the long-term”.

