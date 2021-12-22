Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NHS Grampian records highest increase in Omicron cases as Covid numbers drop across Scotland

By Lauren Taylor
December 22, 2021, 3:21 pm Updated: December 22, 2021, 3:46 pm
Doctors example a coronavirus test in a lab.
Doctors example a coronavirus test in a lab.

NHS Grampian has recorded its highest increase in Omicron cases as the country reports low numbers of positive Covid tests over the last 24 hours.

According to the latest Scottish Government figures, there were 2,434 new cases of Covid reported across Scotland over the last 24 hours. This was a decrease of 2,808 on yesterday’s 5,242 positive cases.

The last time less than 3,000 positive cases of coronavirus were recorded was on December 5 with 2,482 positive cases.

However, Public Health Scotland stated the figures are lower than expected today which they will investigate.

Today’s figures also show 365 new cases of Omicron, bringing the total number of cases to 1,478.

NHS Grampian reported 11 new cases of Omicron, which is the health board’s highest jump in cases since the new variant was detected in Scotland. This brings the total number of Omicron cases in the health board to 37.

Meanwhile, NHS Highland had six new cases of Omicron, bringing their total to 58.

Additionally, NHS Orkney recorded its first case of the Omicron variant today.

Omicron cases are mainly concentrated in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde area with 119 new cases, and NHS Lothian with 82 cases of the strain.

There were 536 people were in hospital yesterday with coronavirus across Scotland and a further 40 people in intensive care units.

According to the latest figures, 11 people have died after testing positive for the virus. Two deaths were reported in the Highland area and one in Aberdeen City.

Vaccine roll-out and booster jabs

As for the Scottish Government’s roll-out of the vaccine, 4,375,588 people have received their first dose of a Covid vaccination and 4,000,171 have received their second dose.

Additionally, 2,708,761 have received a third dose or booster jab.

This comes a day after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced there would be restrictions put in place after Boxing Day to curb the spread of Omicron.

Large events, including Hogmanay events, will be cancelled, and outdoor events will be limited to 500 people.

Sporting events will be “effectively spectator-free” and restrictions will once again be placed on hospitality.

Ms Sturgeon urged: “I will again appeal to everyone across the country to reduce contacts and stay at home as much as possible in the run-up to Christmas Day, and then again after this Christmas weekend, and also reiterate the steps we can all take to make family celebrations this weekend as safe as possible.”

