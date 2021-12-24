Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rural residents facing almost £45 million delivery charges told to ‘speak to retailers’

Rural residents ripped off with "staggering" delivery charges this Christmas should take it up with the delivery companies, according to the UK Government.
By Paul Malik
December 24, 2021, 12:00 am Updated: December 24, 2021, 9:44 am
Richard Lochhead has warned of "staggering" delivery charges for rural communities

New research suggests people living north of the central belt, particularly in the rural north and islands, face paying up to £44.8 million on delivery charges every year.

Royal Mail has a standard price universal coverage obligation through government legislation, but other private companies are allowed to charge what they like.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead called the situation a “scandalous practice”.

People in his constituency pay as much as £4.4 million in delivery surcharges.

The highest rate is faced by those in Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, who face a massive £9 million in surcharges each year.

Postcode lottery

Mr Lochhead said: “These latest examples show just how much that some Scottish households have to pay for the basic ability to shop online during a pandemic.

“The Christmas crunch is undoubtedly felt much more acutely by those forced to fork out when free delivery is routinely advertised.”

The SNP politician added: “This postcode lottery has gone on for far too long – it’s time for the UK government to crack down on this scandalous practice once and for all.

“Over the last year in particular, the pandemic meant many across Scotland chose to do their shopping online – and therefore faced exorbitant delivery charges.

“In my own constituency of Moray, some lorries even drive past homes that pay huge surcharges to get to homes that benefit from free delivery. It’s a farce that is ripping off customers.

“Tory Ministers have so far only paid lip service on this issue. If this was a problem in their own backyards, tough action would have been introduced long before now.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “The Royal Mail provides a universal parcel service at a standard price throughout the United Kingdom thanks to legislation the UK government put in place in 2011, and the Consumer Protection Partnership continues to look at delivery issues faced by those in certain regions.

“Ultimately, it is for retailers to decide on how to provide their delivery service to customers and those facing issues should speak to retailers directly.”

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Royal Mail is proud to deliver the ‘one-price-goes-anywhere’ Universal Service that reaches more than 31 million addresses across the UK.

“We recognise its importance to individual customers and small and medium-sized businesses, particularly in rural and remote communities.”

