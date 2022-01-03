Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon to deliver Covid-19 update on Wednesday as cases reach record high

Nicola Sturgeon will give a Covid-19 update on Wednesday during a special meeting of the Scottish Parliament.
By Adele Merson
January 3, 2022, 5:10 pm Updated: January 3, 2022, 5:58 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Nicola Sturgeon will give her latest Covid-19 update on Wednesday.

Nicola Sturgeon will give a Covid-19 update on Wednesday during a special meeting of the Scottish Parliament.

It comes as coronavirus cases surge across Scotland, with a record high of 20,217 reported on Monday.

The first minister will update MSPs on the latest Covid-19 situation during a virtual sitting of the Scottish Parliament at 2pm on Wednesday.

Self-isolation rules

Holyrood’s Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone confirmed the special meeting will take place this week.

Ms Sturgeon is expected to confirm whether Scotland will follow England and Wales in cutting the length of time for self-isolation from 10 days to seven if individuals test negative on two consecutive days using lateral flow devices.

The SNP leader will answer questions from opposition party leaders and backbenchers following her statement.

The figures published by the Scottish Government show there were 1,031 people in hospital on Sunday with recently confirmed Covid-19 and of these 38 were in intensive care.

Hogmanay street parties across the country were cancelled for a second year in a row, following the introduction of restrictions capping the number at large gatherings.

Ministers have been clear they intend to keep schools open but have asked secondary school children to take a lateral flow test before they return to classes after the Christmas holidays.

Those aged 12-15 are being offered second doses of the vaccine from this week.

‘Crunch week’

NHS Grampian’s head of intelligence Jillian Evans said data from the north-east suggested cases were still doubling every three days. 

She said this week would be a “crunch week” for understanding the impact of the Omicron Covid variant.

Jillian Evans., head of health intelligence at NHS Grampian.

Ms Evans told BBC Scotland’s Seven Days: “I think this is the crunch week for us as we begin to see the impact of those high cases and schools going back, the intergenerational effects of mixing over Christmas – all of that will start to be shown now in the data.

“It will become very real to people not just in their health but also in possible disruption to their ways of life.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal