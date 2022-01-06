Aberdeen Airport calls for Scotland to copy England on travel rules

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen Airport bosses have urged the Scottish Government to follow England by relaxing travel rules.

Pre-departure tests for travellers arriving in England will be scrapped from Friday in a boost for those planning winter breaks.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the changes during a Commons statement on Wednesday.

He also told MPs the requirement for travellers to self-isolate on arrival until they receive a negative PCR test is being dropped.

Instead, the rules will revert to the system in place in October.

Travellers will be required to take a lateral flow test no later than the end of day two after their arrival.

However, airports in Scotland want clarity on the situation north of the border.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Wednesday that discussions were taking place about “possible changes to travel rules”.

In a later interview with Deputy First Minister John Swinney on BBC Drivetime, he acknowledged there are some “material issues about the fact that if people can fly into English airports they are obviously free to travel into Scotland”.

He said an announcement was expected “shortly”, following the prime minister’s decision to relax the rules in England.

‘Hammer blow’

A spokesman for AGS Airports Ltd, which owns Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton Airports, described travel restrictions introduced last month as a “hammer blow to both our recovery and passenger confidence, which until that point had slowly been returning”.

He added: “In light of the Prime Minister’s decision to scrap pre-departure testing we urgently need the Scottish Government do the same and adopt a four nations approach to prevent Scotland’s connectivity from falling further behind.

“These restrictions significantly impact our industry and the thousands of people it employs.

“We need governments to start planning now for the meaningful recovery of international travel and the vital connectivity it delivers for the country.”

Tougher rules were originally introduced following the identification of the fast-spreading Omicron variant in South Africa last November.

The relaxed rules apply to anyone who is fully vaccinated, which is currently defined as having had two shots. This could soon be tightened to include a booster dose, and those under 18 will also benefit from the rule change.

Unvaccinated arrivals must still take a pre-departure test and quarantine at home for 10 days with further tests on days two and eight.

In Wales, health minister Eluned Morgan said they would be “reluctantly” following suit.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland on Thursday, Mr Swinney confirmed the Scottish Government is “considering the announcements that have been made by the prime minister” and would “update parliament as quickly as we have come to conclusions”.

He added: “Obviously there are some material issues about the fact that if people can fly into English airports they are obviously free to travel into Scotland so there is a question of the alignment of the rules that exist between Scotland and England on these particular occasions, but ministers will consider the points that have been announced by the prime minister and make our announcement shortly.”