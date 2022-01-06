Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Scotland to relax Covid rules on international travel from Friday

Covid restrictions on international travellers will be relaxed from Friday, the Scottish Government announced.
By Adele Merson
January 6, 2022, 4:44 pm Updated: January 6, 2022, 5:21 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
The Scottish Government has confirmed the change to travel rules from Friday.

Covid restrictions on international travellers will be relaxed from Friday, the Scottish Government announced.

The changes mean people travelling to Scotland from abroad who are fully vaccinated – which is defined as having had two jabs – or who are under the age of 18 will no longer need to take pre-departure Covid tests.

They will also no longer be required to self-isolate on arrival until they’ve received a negative result.

Travellers in this group will still need to take a test on or before day two after arriving in the UK – which can be on a lateral flow device rather than a PCR test from Sunday.

Lateral flow test.

Anyone who tests positive on their lateral flow test will need to isolate and take a free confirmatory PCR test.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a relaxation to travel rules on Wednesday but travel operators had been left waiting for clarity from the Scottish Government.

Tougher rules were originally introduced following the identification of the fast-spreading Omicron variant in South Africa last November.

Aberdeen Airport welcome decision

Aberdeen Airport bosses welcomed the decision to relax travel restrictions, which they said had been a “hammer blow” to their recovery and passenger confidence.

A spokesman for AGS Airports Ltd, which owns Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton Airports, said: “In light of the Prime Minister’s decision to scrap pre-departure testing it was important the Scottish Government do the same and adopt a four nations approach to prevent Scotland’s connectivity from falling further behind.

Aberdeen International Airport.
Aberdeen International Airport.

“These restrictions significantly impact our industry and the thousands of people it employs.

“We need governments to start planning now for the meaningful recovery of international travel and the vital connectivity it delivers for the country.”

‘Sensible to review measures’

Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport Michael Matheson said: “We still have significant concerns over Omicron, but we recognise that, now it is the most dominant strain in Scotland and across the UK, it is sensible to review the measures currently in place.

“We also fully understand the impact of the restrictions on staff and businesses in the travel and aviation sectors and these changes demonstrate our commitment not to keep measures in place any longer than necessary.

Michael Matheson, cabinet secretary for net zero, energy and transport.
Michael Matheson, cabinet secretary for net zero, energy and transport.

“However, people still need to be extremely careful when travelling and to remember that both our and other countries’ Covid-19 requirements can change at short notice as things can evolve very quickly.

“People should therefore ensure they have travel insurance and carefully check their booking terms and conditions, as well as ensuring compliance with the latest regulations for the country being visited.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal