Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Air traffic control U-turn is ‘wise decision’ for Highlands and islands

By Andy Philip
January 7, 2022, 3:00 pm
Sumburgh airport, in Shetland, was affected.

Controversial plans to centralise air traffic control away from island communities have been cancelled.

The decision follows a cross-party campaign to protect high-value jobs in a multimillion-pound scheme affecting Sumburgh, Stornoway, Dundee and Kirkwall.

The plan was to concentrate jobs at a new remote tower in Inverness.

Benbecula and Wick were also affected by proposed changes.

Scottish transport minister Graeme Dey confirmed the re-think as part of a wider £9million reform at government-owned Highlands and Islands Airport Ltd.

Politicians across the region welcomed the move.

‘Failed to engage’

Western Isles SNP MP Angus MacNeil had previously accused his party colleague of failing to “engage” on the subject.

In a change of tone, Mr MacNeil said: “I congratulate Transport Minister Graeme Dey on this very wise decision.

“It was clearly a waste of money and good sense has prevailed not just for the Government coffers but for the local jobs which are vitally important to our communities.”

Jamie Stone is MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross

Jamie Stone, Lib Dem MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, said: “This is a welcome U-turn by the Scottish Government, but one that has come at phenomenal expense.

“Millions of pounds in public funds have been spent on a centralisation project that was flawed from the beginning.

“Scottish Ministers could have used this money to restart flights at Wick Airport, but instead all we have been left with is a big bill for the taxpayer, with nothing to show for it.”

‘Millions wasted’

Orkney MSP Liam McArthur prompted the response from Mr Dey after questions at Holyrood.

Mr McArthur said: “Millions have been wasted by SNP Ministers and HIAL on a centralisation that was never going to get off the ground.”

Members of the Prospect union staged strikes last year.

They said centralisation will remove good jobs from remote communities, forcing redundancies.

We will assess our future requirements to help deliver sustainable air services to the communities we serve.

– Airports spokesman

Prospect assessed £1.5m in direct employment would be removed from local economies.

An impact assessment for HIAL earlier this year estimated the centralising plan would cut the equivalent of 48 full-time jobs in the rural airports. The report highlighted the “very significant negative impact” of losing jobs in the islands.

Dundee would not suffer a wider economic blow on the same scale, but 11 staff in the city and neighbouring areas, including Mr Dey’s constituency, would be affected.

Future of air traffic control

In his response, Mr Dey told MSP the air traffic management 2030 strategy is a long-term project but the “remote tower” procurement plan is “cancelled”.

He added: “HIAL felt it would be inappropriate and unfair to expect tenderers to remain engaged in the procurement process in circumstances where the timescale for, and scope and extent of possible future remote air traffic provision is unclear.”

A HIAL spokesman said the operator still thinks the plan was the best way to maintain services.

“As and when we have outcomes from ongoing discussions with our air traffic colleagues and the trade union we will assess our future requirements to help deliver sustainable air services to the communities we serve,” the spokesman added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal