Fury at Boris Johnson as email shows 100 ‘invited to drinks party’ at Downing Street in lockdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Fury at Boris Johnson as email shows 100 ‘invited to drinks party’ at Downing Street in lockdown

By Andy Philip
January 10, 2022, 7:47 pm Updated: January 10, 2022, 10:00 pm
Boris Johnson announces lockdown

A bombshell email shows employees at Number 10 were invited to bring a bottle to a drinks party while the public was told only to meet in pairs outside.

Witnesses reportedly said 40 staff including Boris Johnson and his wife attended on May 20, according to ITV News.

The accusation puts the prime minister in the middle of a new backlash at alleged rule-breaking in the pandemic.

The SNP said the Conservative has “no moral authority” and should leave power.

“Boris Johnson must come clean and admit whether he attended, or was aware of, this Covid rule-breaking party in his own back garden,” SNP Westminster Ian Blackford warned.

“People will find it utterly outrageous that while the rest of us were banned from public gatherings, the most powerful people in the Tory government were boozing up at No 10 Downing Street – proving yet again, that it’s one rule for them and another for the rest of us.”

Please join us from 6pm and bring your own booze!”

– From the e-mail to Downing Street staff

The email published by ITV News on Tuesday evening was said to have been sent to 100 people including the prime minister and his wife in May 2020.

The invite appears to have been sent by the PM’s principal private secretary Martin Reynolds.

In it, Mr Reynolds allegedly wrote:

“Hi all,

“After what has been an incredibly busy period it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No10 garden this evening.

“Please join us from 6pm and bring your own booze!”

The email is the latest claim of lockdown-busting behaviour to engulf the UK Government leadership.

It is linked to a party when the country was in lockdown with legal restrictions on social gatherings.

Ian Blackford
Ian Blackford joined the backlash after the latest claims emerged.

Earlier that day, UK minister Oliver Dowden had told people to only meet in pairs outdoors.

‘Serious questions to answer’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the prime minister would have “serious questions to answer” if found to have attended a lockdown-breaking party.

“The Prime Minister has lost huge authority with the public because of these allegations of parties in Downing Street,” he said.

“To stand at a press conference, instructing the country to comply with restrictions – which really impacted families across the country – whilst at the same time there’s emerging evidence of parties in Downing Street does diminish his authority, his moral authority, to ask others to comply with those rules.”

The Prime Minister has full confidence in his team.”

– PM’s spokesman

Downing Street has denied that the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary is to be moved to another post following claims he invited staff to drinks in the No 10 garden in May 2020 in apparent breach of Covid rules.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Mr Reynolds was staying in his current position.

“The Prime Minister has full confidence in his team. There is no change in that post,” the spokesman said.

The spokesman refused to be drawn on reports that Boris Johnson had attended the event.

“There is an independent process going on to look into this led by Sue Gray and I can’t comment further while that is taking place.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal