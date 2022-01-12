Boris Johnson faces toughest test today as he prepares for fury in PMQs over Downing Street party

An error occurred. Please try again.

Boris Johnson faces his toughest test yet today with furious rivals set to grill him at Prime Minister’s Questions over the Downing Street party controversy.

It’s claimed the Tory leader attended a large bash with Westminster staff at No10 on May 20, 2020 while the nation endured lockdown.

A bombshell email from a senior aide to the PM invited up to 100 workers to come along to the party with their own booze.

Keir Starmer urged his frontbench opponent to “come clean” yesterday, while the SNP have called for his resignation.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross claimed Mr Johnson “must resign” if he misled parliament and broke his own lockdown laws.

Pressure mounts on PM

The Conservative MP demanded to know whether the Prime Minister attended the party and said he should clarify before an internal probe is concluded.

Meanwhile, former party chief Ruth Davidson said she was “aghast” at the “indefensible” shocking revelations.

It’s been confirmed that Labour leader Sir Keir will be back at the House of Commons for PMQs today after his stint in self-isolation.

Stop lying to the British public. It’s time to finally come clean. – Sir Keir Starmer

Yesterday he tweeted: “Boris Johnson, your deflections and distractions are absurd.

“Not only did you know about the parties in Downing Street, you attended them. Stop lying to the British public. It’s time to finally come clean.”

The large Downing Street party is said to have taken place hours after Tory minister Oliver Dowden warned the public they could only meet with one other pal outdoors.

An email from the PM’s private secretary Martin Reynolds read: “After what has been an incredibly busy period we thought it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No10 garden this evening.

“Please join us from 6pm and bring your own booze!”

‘The Prime Minister is not fit for office’

Leading the charge against Mr Johnson, SNP Westminster deputy leader Kirsten Oswald said: “Tory MPs have a choice to make.

“They can finally do the right thing and remove Boris Johnson from office – or they will face the wrath of voters at the next general election.

“People are understandably furious that, yet again, it’s one rule for the Tory elite and another for the rest of us. The Prime Minister is not fit for office.”

A photo of the Prime Minister sitting with his wife and staff in the garden from five days earlier had previously emerged.

Last month it was revealed staff held a Christmas party in 2020 while the nation was under harsh Covid restrictions.

Yesterday we took a look back at pictures from deserted Dundee streets from during lockdown while the Tory leader partied.

And the daughter of an OAP from died from Covid spoke of her “disgust” over the Downing Street bash.