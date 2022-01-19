Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
DOUGLAS ROSS: Court ruling proves oil and gas death knell is premature

By Douglas Ross, MP for Moray and leader of the Scottish Conservatives
January 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: January 19, 2022, 10:05 am
Douglas Ross is leader of the Scottish Conservatives

It’s been a tough few months for those working in Scotland’s oil and gas industry – but yesterday they finally received some good news.

The decision by the High Court to throw out a case brought by activists claiming that UK Government support for North Sea oil and gas was unlawful will have brought relief to people across the north-east.

The judge’s ruling proves that those sounding the death knell for the industry after Shell pulled out of the Cambo project, in the wake of the First Minister’s voicing her opposition to it, were premature.

This is not a binary argument about being pro or anti the fight against climate change. It’s possible – in fact I’d argue logical – to support both yesterday’s ruling and action to save the planet.

‘Must respond to climate emergency’

My party and I are fully behind a just transition to net zero – we recognise that the world must respond to the climate emergency. But the word “just” is key here, particularly in relation to oil and gas.

Yes, Scotland and the UK must move away from our traditional reliance on fossil fuels but simply turning off the taps in the North Sea would be economic madness and counterproductive in environmental terms.

The industry supports up to 100,000 jobs, many of those here in the north-east, so livelihoods and the local economy would be shattered if the industry closed down overnight before sufficient jobs in the renewables sector are in place to plug the gap. And, for now, they are simply not there.

Stop Cambo oil field campaigners
‘Stop Cambo oil field’ campaigners.

The SNP – under pressure from their extremist coalition partners, the Scottish Greens – have chosen to turn their back on the north-east and an industry they once heralded as the foundation of their economic case for independence.

But the Scottish Conservatives will never abandon the people and communities of the north-east.

‘Environmental case’ for oil and gas

Unlike the First Minister, we recognise that there is an environmental case, as well as an economic one, for the industry continuing.

We know that the renewables sector can’t yet support Scotland’s energy needs, so the knock-on effect of ceasing oil and gas extraction here is that we would need to import more of it from the likes of Russia and the Middle East, increasing our carbon footprint dramatically.

Scotland needs energy security, not an over-reliance on unstable foreign nations.

So we need to focus on reducing demand over decades while protecting jobs, rather than taking knee-jerk decisions. That’s what this positive court ruling recognises.

Court throws out claim UK Government ‘unlawful’ in supporting North Sea oil

