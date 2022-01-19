NHS Grampian records more than 1,000 new positive Covid cases

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

NHS Grampian has recorded more than 1,000 positive Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest Scottish Government statistics, the health board reported 1,066 new cases of the virus – including those testing positive using lateral flow tests (LFD).

Aberdeenshire accounted for 482 of the new cases of coronavirus and Aberdeen City recorded 396.

Moray had 187 new cases of Covid recorded through both PCR and LFD testing.

Meanwhile, NHS Highland reported 420 new cases of the virus and NHS Western Isles recording 18.

Both NHS Shetland and NHS Orkney reported 16.

Positive Covid cases are mainly concentrated in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde which recorded 1,655 cases of the virus and NHS Lothian with 1,497 new cases.

Overall, Scotland recorded 8,495 positive results for coronavirus over the last 24 hours.

There were 3,734 positive PCR tests and 4,675 positive LFD tests, additionally, 86 people tested positive through a PCR test following a LFD.

Across Scotland, there were 1,571 people in hospitals with the virus and a further 44 people in intensive care units.

Over the last 24 hours, 29 people across Scotland have died from the virus.

Vaccine roll-out

As for the Scottish Government’s vaccine roll-out 4,401,876 people have received their first dose of a Covid vaccination and 4,092,558 have received their second dose.

This means that over 80% of Scots have now received a first dose of the vaccine, and just under 75% have been double jabbed.

Additionally, 3,223,113 have received a third dose or booster jag.