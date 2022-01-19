Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish politics

NHS Grampian records more than 1,000 new positive Covid cases

By Lauren Taylor
January 19, 2022, 3:44 pm Updated: January 19, 2022, 3:56 pm
increased home testing capacity
Scotland has recorded over 8,000 positive Covid cases, including lateral flow results.

NHS Grampian has recorded more than 1,000 positive Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest Scottish Government statistics, the health board reported 1,066 new cases of the virus – including those testing positive using lateral flow tests (LFD).

Aberdeenshire accounted for 482 of the new cases of coronavirus and Aberdeen City recorded 396.

Moray had 187 new cases of Covid recorded through both PCR and LFD testing.

Meanwhile, NHS Highland reported 420 new cases of the virus and NHS Western Isles recording 18.

Both NHS Shetland and NHS Orkney reported 16.

Positive Covid cases are mainly concentrated in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde which recorded 1,655 cases of the virus and NHS Lothian with 1,497 new cases.

Overall, Scotland recorded 8,495 positive results for coronavirus over the last 24 hours.

There were 3,734 positive PCR tests and 4,675 positive LFD tests, additionally, 86 people tested positive through a PCR test following a LFD.

Across Scotland, there were 1,571 people in hospitals with the virus and a further 44 people in intensive care units.

Over the last 24 hours, 29 people across Scotland have died from the virus.

Vaccine roll-out

As for the Scottish Government’s vaccine roll-out 4,401,876 people have received their first dose of a Covid vaccination and 4,092,558 have received their second dose.

This means that over 80% of Scots have now received a first dose of the vaccine, and just under 75% have been double jabbed.

Additionally, 3,223,113 have received a third dose or booster jag.

