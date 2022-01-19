Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boris Johnson refuses to defend ‘lightweight’ Douglas Ross as Tory split deepens

Boris Johnson dodged a question on whether Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is a "lightweight" figure as a split at the heart of the party continues to grow.
By Derek Healey
January 19, 2022, 3:09 pm Updated: January 19, 2022, 4:03 pm
Photo of Derek Healey
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross



The prime minister was asked outright whether he agreed with the accusation, made by Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg.

The jibe was made in retaliation to Moray MP Mr Ross calling for Mr Johnson to resign after he admitted attending a drinks party at Downing Street during lockdown.

Mr Rees-Mogg claimed the Scottish Tory boss is “not a big figure” in the Conservative Party and described him as a “lightweight” during television interviews.

Asked by Labour MP Stephen Kinnock if he agreed with that assessment, Mr Johnson avoided the question and praised the unionist credentials of the Scottish Conservatives as a whole.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He said: “The Conservative approach to the Union is one that I think is right for our country. We want to keep it together and I think Conservatives in Scotland do an excellent job.

“Their stout defence of the union was repaid in the last election, and Labour is increasingly endangering the union.”

Tensions building for Tories

Tensions between Mr Johnson and the Scottish Conservatives have been growing since Mr Ross became the first Tory MP to call for his head over the Downing Street parties.

Mr Ross’s colleagues at Holyrood publicly backed his call for Mr Johnson to quit but the prime minister appears determined to cling on.

Former Tory MSP Adam Tomkins even called for Scottish group to split from their colleagues at Westminster if Boris Johnson continues to ignore the calls.

Boris Johnson and Douglas Ross
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross

Asked about the criticism last week, Mr Ross said: “Jacob Rees-Mogg, as anyone, is entitled to their opinions. I don’t have to agree with them.

“I’m not going to get into personal attacks. As I see, he’s entitled to his opinion, everyone is entitled to their own opinion.

“I disagree with Jacob Rees-Mogg on his characterisation of me but he’s entitled to make it.”

Bowie adds further pressure

Meanwhile, West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie heaped further pressure on Mr Johnson after saying the prime minister should be considering his position.

He stopped short of directly calling for a resignation but said a judgement could be made following the publication of an inquiry report into the parties.

Andrew Bowie.

Speaking on Politics Live, Mr Bowie said: “He’s in quite a lot of trouble and I don’t think this is a place that we can be for much longer.

“There are so many issues facing the country right now, you’ve got the cost of living to deal with, we’ve got Omicron. Yes, we are seemingly exiting the worst of the pandemic, but there’s a very fine line to navigating – the country needs leadership.

“At this time, what it doesn’t want is a governing party at war with itself. I think the Prime Minister should be considering his position.

“But my position is that we need to wait and see what the facts were, which is why we need to wait for the report to be published, so we can have all the facts in front of us before people take this.”

Explained: How to sack a Tory prime minister

