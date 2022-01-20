Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stonehaven and Highland flood defence scheme costs spiral

By Adele Merson
January 20, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: January 20, 2022, 8:52 am
Bridges are being installed as part of the Stonehaven flood defence scheme.

The SNP is accused of being “all at sea” with flood defence schemes – including a £7 million over-budget project in Stonehaven.

The Scottish Government identified a total of 42 flood protection schemes for delivery between 2015 and 2021.

But it can be revealed just six of the schemes are under construction and a further 25 are still at the development stage.

Figures revealed through parliamentary questions show cost overruns in almost every project.

The Stonehaven scheme increased from an initial cost of £19.9m to an estimated final cost of £27.5m – an increase of £7.6m.

Fireman walk through floodwater on the high street in Stonehaven, near Aberdeen, after heavy flooding.

Contractors McLaughlin and Harvey started construction on the flood protection scheme in March 2019, which will protect 376 properties when complete in 2023, but had to down tools for a period over lockdown.

The figures also show the cost of the scheme in Drumnadrochit, on the western shores of Loch Ness, which does not yet have a completion date, has increased from £3.4m to £5.7m.

Meanwhile the cost of the planned Caol and Lochyside scheme in Fort William has almost doubled from £8.4m to £15.7m.

‘Costs going through the roof’

Beatrice Wishart, Scottish Liberal Democrat rural affairs spokeswoman, said the figures show the “Scottish Government is all at sea when it comes to building up our flood defences”.

The Shetland MSP added: “From Aberdeenshire to the Borders, communities are facing the devastating prospect of floods, while Storm Arwen showed just how vulnerable Scotland has become to major weather events.

“When it comes to flood defences, prevention is always better than having to repair after the damage is done.

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart.

“Our climate has changed dramatically in the past few years so simply bobbing along is no longer an option in the face of more extreme weather.

“Not only are more than half of their prospective projects unfinished, the costs are also going through the roof.

“The Scottish Government needs to scale up flood protection measures and make sure that local authorities have the resources they need to protect our communities and ensure that these projects are delivered.”

Costs ‘revised over time’

Final scheme costs are the latest estimates provided by local authorities.

The parliamentary answer by Environment Secretary Mairi McAllan said “differences between these latest estimates and initial cost estimates arise because flood protection schemes are put forward for prioritisation at various stages of their development”.

Costs are revised over time as designs are finalised and more detailed investigations are carried out at the site.

Outcomes from community engagement and changes to price and supply of materials may also require revisions to cost estimates.

It is estimated that 284,000 homes and premises are already at risk of flooding in Scotland, with an additional 110,000 properties at risk by 2080.

Flood risk management

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Local authorities are responsible for commissioning and delivering flood protection schemes which, like all infrastructure projects, can take many years to progress from option appraisal to completion.

“New flood protection schemes impact on individuals, communities and the environment, and require careful and thorough planning to ensure that they reasonably balance the interests of the whole community.

“Since 2007, a minimum of £42 million per year has been distributed from the Scottish Government to Local Authorities to support investment in flood protection schemes.

“In 2020 we committed to go even further, investing an extra £150 million in flood risk management over the next five year which  represents a 70% increase in the flooding budget. We also provide £195,000 annually to support the Scottish Flood Forum to build flood resilience within communities.”

Aberdeenshire Council declined to comment.

