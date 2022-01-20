NHS Grampian Covid cases remain high for a second day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Covid cases remain high across NHS Grampian despite a slight decrease in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures, the health board has recorded 979 new positive cases of the virus – including those testing positive using lateral flow tests (LFD).

This is a decrease on yesterday’s figure of 1,066 of 87 – meaning that although it is under 1,000 the cases still remain high.

Aberdeenshire accounted for 429 of the cases and Aberdeen City recorded 381.

Moray recorded 168 new cases of Covid over the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, NHS Highland has reported 408 new cases of the virus, which is a decrease of 12 on the previous day.

NHS Shetland recorded 29 new cases, which is an increase of 13 on yesterday’s 16.

NHS Western Isles recorded 18 once again, and NHS Orkney reported 14 which is down by two.

Positive Covid cases are mainly concentrated in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde which recorded 1,586 cases of the virus and NHS Lothian with 1,359 new cases.

Overall, Scotland recorded 8,262 positive results for coronavirus, which is 233 less than yesterday.

There were 3,694 positive PCR tests and 4,436 positive LFD tests, additionally, 132 people tested positive through a PCR test following a LFD.

Across Scotland, there were 1,514 people in hospitals with the virus and a further 43 people in intensive care units.

Over the last 24 hours, 27 people across Scotland have died from the virus – two of these deaths were recorded in Aberdeenshire.

Covid vaccine roll-out

As for the Scottish Government’s vaccine roll-out 4,402,666 people have received their first dose of a Covid vaccination and 4,094,680 have received their second dose.

This means that over 80.5% of Scots have now received a first dose of the vaccine, and just under 75% have been double jabbed.

Additionally, 3,230,767 have received a third dose or booster jag.