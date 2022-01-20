Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NHS Grampian Covid cases remain high for a second day

By Lauren Taylor
January 20, 2022, 2:45 pm Updated: January 20, 2022, 5:11 pm
A lateral flow test is used to get results of a Covid test.
Covid cases remain high for a second day.

Covid cases remain high across NHS Grampian despite a slight decrease in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures, the health board has recorded 979 new positive cases of the virus – including those testing positive using lateral flow tests (LFD).

This is a decrease on yesterday’s figure of 1,066 of 87 – meaning that although it is under 1,000 the cases still remain high.

Aberdeenshire accounted for 429 of the cases and Aberdeen City recorded 381.

Moray recorded 168 new cases of Covid over the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, NHS Highland has reported 408 new cases of the virus, which is a decrease of 12 on the previous day.

NHS Shetland recorded 29 new cases, which is an increase of 13 on yesterday’s 16.

NHS Western Isles recorded 18 once again, and NHS Orkney reported 14 which is down by two.

Positive Covid cases are mainly concentrated in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde which recorded 1,586 cases of the virus and NHS Lothian with 1,359 new cases.

Overall, Scotland recorded 8,262 positive results for coronavirus, which is 233 less than yesterday.

There were 3,694 positive PCR tests and 4,436 positive LFD tests, additionally, 132 people tested positive through a PCR test following a LFD.

Across Scotland, there were 1,514 people in hospitals with the virus and a further 43 people in intensive care units.

Over the last 24 hours, 27 people across Scotland have died from the virus – two of these deaths were recorded in Aberdeenshire.

Covid vaccine roll-out

As for the Scottish Government’s vaccine roll-out 4,402,666  people have received their first dose of a Covid vaccination and 4,094,680 have received their second dose.

This means that over 80.5% of Scots have now received a first dose of the vaccine, and just under 75% have been double jabbed.

Additionally, 3,230,767 have received a third dose or booster jag.

