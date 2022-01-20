Tayside breast cancer patients forced to travel up to 80 miles for treatment after recruitment failure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Tayside breast cancer patients forced to travel up to 80 miles for treatment after recruitment failure

By Rachel Amery
January 20, 2022, 3:41 pm Updated: January 20, 2022, 5:25 pm
NHS Tayside breast cancer services

Breast cancer patients in Tayside will have to travel to Aberdeen, Glasgow or Edinburgh for radiotherapy after the health board failed to recruit a new oncologist.

The new arrangement is expected to affect around eight breast cancer patients every week.

NHS Tayside’s only breast radiotherapy specialist, Dr Douglas Adamson, is due to retire this month at the age of 57, leaving the region with just one breast oncologist.

However that oncologist, who was recruited in August 2021, cannot do radiotherapy work.

The health board has now admitted defeat and says it was “unable” to replace Dr Adamson.

Bosses are working with the Scottish Government to come up with a plan B.

‘National shortage’ of clinicians

In November last year we revealed patients with early stage cancer were being sent to Aberdeen for their initial meetings with a consultant from NHS Grampian.

Some patients were being told to attend a diagnostic service in NHS Forth Valley, despite weeks of claiming staffing issues had “no detriment” to the public.

Professor Peter Stonebridge, NHS Tayside’s medical director, said: “We have been making all efforts to recruit to this post that will become vacant soon.

Peter Stonebridge (centre)

“There is a national shortage of these specialist clinicians and we, and others, are finding it hard to recruit, despite the best efforts of teams across the organisation.”

He said their “preference” would be to do all breast cancer treatment within Tayside, but it is now not possible and the health board needs to now rely on “mutual aid”.

Those who need to travel to one of the three other sites will have all their travel and accommodation paid for them.

They will continue to have a dedicated nurse as their direct link at all times throughout their cancer treatment.

Professor Stonebridge added: “We have already contacted patients who are due to start their radiotherapy over the next few weeks to discuss their arrangements and Tayside’s clinical teams will keep patients updated directly.”

He said the health board remains “committed to delivering services locally” despite this announcement.

‘Look internationally’ for oncologist

The Scottish Conservatives are now asking the Scottish Government to look internationally to find an oncologist for NHS Tayside.

Maurice Golden, MSP for the North East, said: “This is a major decision with far-reaching consequences for many people in Tayside.

“I’m sure it will only have been made as a last resort.

“We need to get specialists back in cancer wards, so people can get life-saving treatment without travelling hundreds of miles.

“So I’m asking the SNP government to commit to resourcing cancer services appropriately – look internationally for an oncologist if they have to.

“Humza Yousaf has the benefit of record block funding from the UK Government to spend on rebuilding our NHS.

“This time, right now, is exactly when we need to see cancer services ramp up to meet a backlog of cases, which has only multiplied during the pandemic.”

Turbulent years for NHS Tayside

It has been a turbulent few years for breast cancer services in Tayside.

It was found around 200 patients were given a lower-than-standard dose of chemotherapy by doctors between December 2016 and March 2019 in a bid to reduce harmful side effects.

In 2019 a review commissioned by the Scottish Government was carried out and found these patients were put at a 1-2% increased risk of their cancer returning – 14 patients who received this lower dose died, but this review found it was unlikely this had an effect on their prognosis.

The findings were accepted in full by bosses at NHS Tayside but doctors claimed they were “deeply flawed” and did not properly consider practices in other hospitals or other available clinical evidence around lower doses.

These doctors were subsequently cleared of any wrongdoing by the General Medical Council.

In November 2021 Dr Adamson announced his retirement, leading to calls for the mass resignation of health chiefs in the region, with warnings “people will die” as a result.

EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside at centre of ‘explosive’ cover-up claims over breast cancer treatment scandal

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal