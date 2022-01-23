Former Moray councillor resigns from SNP over Joanna Cherry trans row

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former Moray councillor has resigned from the SNP, saying she “can no longer sit by and do nothing” over Joanna Cherry MP’s position on trans rights.

Paula Coy served as a councillor for Elgin City North for four and a half years, and said she took the decision to resign from the party this morning because she was finding it hard to look herself in the eye.

Cherry ‘harming’ good people

However Ms Coy says Ms Cherry is “harming” people and is “unashamedly gaslighting women” who challenger her on her positions.

Ms Coy said: “I took the decision this morning to resign from the party.

“It’s been coming a long time but I’ve been finding it harder and harder to look myself in the eye.

1: I took the decision this morning to resign from the party. It’s been coming a long time but I’ve been finding it harder and harder to look myself in the eye… I am immensely proud of so much the party has done, I served as a councillor for four and a half years and was….. — Paula Coy (@PaulaCoyscot) January 23, 2022

“I am immensely proud of so much the party has done, I served as a councillor for four and a half years and was proud to do so.

“I cannot, however, continue to give them ‘one more chance’ to address the Joanna Cherry situation.

“So no more ‘surely this time’ for me.

“She is harming people, good people, and I can no longer sit by and do nothing.

“She is unashamedly gaslighting women who have the audacity to challenge her.

“No more.

“No judgement on those who choose to stay, we can only make the choices that are right for us.

“Please keep fighting.”

Ms Coy resigned as a Moray councillor in November citing “personal reasons”.

She was reported to the Standards Commission for Scotland over “disrespectful” tweets and a hearing will be held in February.