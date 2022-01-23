Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scots Tory chief whip says Boris Johnson will be forced out as prime minister but Douglas Ross is going nowhere

By Rachel Amery
January 23, 2022, 12:29 pm Updated: January 23, 2022, 1:09 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson

The Scottish Conservative chief whip says it is “inevitable” Boris Johnson will be forced out as prime minister.

Stephen Kerr MSP also says the leader of the Scottish Conservatives Douglas Ross will be “staying put” regardless of whether Boris Johnson stays on as UK prime minister or not.

Mr Kerr made the comments on The Sunday Show and says the outcome of the upcoming Sue Gray report, which will investigate allegations of parties at No 10 during the coronavirus lockdown, will lead to Mr Johnson being thrown out of office.

This comes after numerous calls for Mr Johnson to resign from across the political divide, including from his own backbenchers in Westminster.

Boris Johnson leaving ‘inevitable’

Ever since the allegations of the Downing Street parties arose, the Conservative Party has been split.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross says the prime minister should quit if he attended any of these parties.

However insults from those loyal to Boris Johnson were then aimed at the Scottish Conservatives, with the leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg branding Mr Ross a “lightweight figure”.

Scottish Conservative chief whip Mr Kerr, who himself served as an MP from 2017 to 2019, says the report will end with Mr Johnson no longer being prime minister.

Stephen Kerr MSP

He said: “I think the longer it takes for the Sue Gray report to come out, the more detail and the more investigation there will be.

“It is an inevitability as to what happens next.

It gives me no joy whatsoever to talk about a Conservative prime minister leaving office, but that is where it ends.

– Stephen Kerr MSP

"MPs can consider her report and I suspect will then submit letters of no confidence and it is inevitable what follows."

“MPs can consider her report and I suspect will then submit letters of no confidence and it is inevitable what follows.”

Douglas Ross ‘a bright light’

Mr Kerr also says he “completely refutes” accusations that Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross’s position is unsustainable if Boris Johnson stays on as prime minister.

Mr Kerr said: “Douglas Ross’s mandate comes from the Scottish party and the Scottish members completely support him.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross

“He is staying put, he is there for good, and he is doing a great job.

“Douglas Ross’s leadership is a bright light in all of this.”

Sue Gray’s report is expected to come in the coming days.

How Tory civil war threatens Scottish party and puts pressure on the union

