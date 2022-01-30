Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ian Blackford brands Boris Johnson ‘threat to national security’ as he demands Sue Gray report published

Ian Blackford has branded Boris Johnson a "threat to national security" and said the Tory leader "finds it impossible to take his position seriously".
By Justin Bowie
January 30, 2022, 1:00 pm Updated: January 30, 2022, 1:03 pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
SNP Westminster chief Ian Blackford.

The SNP Westminster chief took a swipe at the prime minister and demanded the immediate publication of Sue Gray’s inquiry.

It came after reports in The Sunday Times that Mr Johnson had left confidential information lying around for any guests to read in his family flat.

Mr Blackford said Sue Gray’s report into Westminster lockdown parties must be released to the public to ensure government officials are held to account.

It’s feared the PM could be given a major reprieve after the Met Police urged civil servant Ms Gray to omit key details from her inquiry while they investigate.

Officers had initially refused to probe parties held by Mr Johnson and No. 10 staff while Covid restrictions were in place, but they reversed their decision earlier this week.

The Prime Minister was branded a ‘threat to national security’.

Hitting out at the Conservative chief, Mr Blackford told the BBC: “What we’re now hearing is this man is a very threat to national security.

“Friends of the prime minister, friends of the prime minister’s wife, have access to confidential material from a man that finds it impossible to take his position seriously, to recognise that the last thing in the world he should be doing is leaving lying around confidential security information.

“The man should’ve been gone before now based on just this alone.”

‘No reason’ for Sue Gray delay

Mr Blackford claimed there was “no reason” for the lockdown party report to be held up and urged Boris Johnson to make a statement in parliament after publishing it.

He added: “We’ve got a duty to make sure this information is made public. There is no reason why this can’t be published.”

Earlier this week the prime minister was slammed by SNP rivals after he made a cruel “fat jibe” at Mr Blackford.

The Tory boss joked the nationalist MP had been “eating more cake” than him as they clashed over claims the prime minister hosted a birthday party during lockdown.

Senior SNP figures hit out at Mr Johnson’s cruel remark and accused him of being “fatphobic”.

