Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Finance secretary accused of ‘abandoning’ businesses in the north-east

By Rachel Amery
February 1, 2022, 6:16 pm Updated: February 1, 2022, 7:50 pm
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes says there is not enough money to go round everyone.
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes says there is not enough money to go round everyone.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes is being accused of “abandoning” north-east businesses in their greatest time of need, as some are still waiting on financial support promised before Christmas.

Tess White, Conservative MSP for the north-east, wrote to the Scottish Government over concerns about payment delays to businesses impacted by the cancellation of festive bookings.

The finance secretary replied to Ms White and said the government is trying to get the funding out to businesses “as soon as possible”, but there is not enough money to go round everyone.

Pandemic ‘extremely challenging’

In her letter to Ms White, the finance secretary said: “I understand that the pandemic has been extremely challenging for all types of businesses and recognise the difficulties the updated guidance brings for many.

“Within the devolved powers and resources at our disposal, I am doing everything in my power to help.

“We are working with local authorities, enterprise agencies and other partners to ensure this additional funding reaches businesses as soon as possible – work began before Christmas with a view to getting payments issued at the earliest opportunity.”

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes.

She added getting this money out to businesses is an “absolute priority”, and said: “I am continuing to call on the UK Government to act urgently and provide necessary support.

“We do not want to be in a position where our public health interventions are in any way negatively impacted by a lack of available financial support.

“Whilst we want to help as many businesses as possible, the unfortunate reality is that the funding made available to us by the UK Government means that we simply do not have funding to provide financial support to all those businesses or sectors impacted by the restrictions.

“I recognise the need for funding to be distributed as quickly as possible.”

‘Shameful’ response

Ms White says the cabinet secretary’s response is “shameful”, and has left businesses on the brink of collapse.

She said: “It’s appalling that more than six weeks after the imposition of more Covid restrictions, businesses across the north-east are still waiting for the support the SNP promised.

Tess White, Conservative MSP for the North East

“Kate Forbes is shamefully trying to pass the buck onto local authorities who have been left with little guidance about how to distribute the business support funds.

“She seems content on watching on as north-east businesses face the prospect of collapsing due to the lack of help.

“The SNP are quick to impose Covid rules but far too slow in getting the money into the pockets of the companies hurt by their unnecessary curbs.

“Rather than focusing on their independence timetable, it’s high time the Scottish Government release this funding to those in need before it’s too late.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal