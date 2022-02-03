Demand for ‘dangerous’ A96 junction review by summer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The SNP government is under pressure to examine a north-east collision blackspot a year after concerns were raised about a spate of accidents.

The notorious junction next to Huntly Tesco was marked as an area of concern by Transport Scotland after three serious accidents in a three-month window.

Speaking at Holyrood on Wednesday, Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett asked new SNP Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth to visit the junction and commit to reviewing safety measures as advised by Transport Scotland.

The roads agency said the junction between the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness and A920 Dufftown road is “likely to be identified” in the next annual road safety review.

This is due to conclude by August this year and will look at all locations where three or more “personal-injury accidents” take place within a three-year period.

A local petition to install a roundabout received more than 800 signatures.

‘Dangerous’ junction

There has been a wider row brewing over the dualling of the A96 route since the SNP and Greens entered into a power-sharing deal at Holyrood last year.

The coalition announced plans to dual the length of the route between Aberdeen and Inverness but said it would be subject to an “evidence-based” climate review, with the findings not due to be published until the end of this year.

The Scottish Government committed to take forward a transport enhancements programme on the corridor which will seek to address safety issues.

Figures show there were 69 serious and fatal accidents on the A96 over the last five years – the fourth highest of Scotland’s A roads.

The Conservative politician said: “The minister may wish to see an ambitious strategic transport review but my constituents will be far keener to see existing issues resolved.

“Transport Scotland said they will review the dangerous Huntly Tesco A96 junction by August 2022.

“Can the minister confirm this date, and will she visit the site to understand the dangers my constituents face on this rural road network?”

In response, Ms Gilruth said: “I would like to reflect that the north-east has recently benefited from roads investment in recent years. Additionally, we’ve seen £745 million of investment in the AWPR.

“He asked a very specific question with regard to a road in Huntly.

“I’d be more than happy to meet with him on that issue, and to seek an update from officials regarding the outcome of the report that he’s requested.”