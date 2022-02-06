Michael Matheson ‘not entirely opposed’ to windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas firms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Michael Matheson ‘not entirely opposed’ to windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas firms

Scotland's energy secretary says he is "not against the idea entirely of some kind of windfall tax" on North Sea oil and gas producers.
By Adele Merson
February 6, 2022, 1:31 pm Updated: February 6, 2022, 4:18 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Calls have been made to impose a windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas firms.
Calls have been made to impose a windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas firms.

Scotland’s energy secretary says he is “not against the idea entirely of some kind of windfall tax” on North Sea oil and gas producers.

Michael Matheson revealed he is open to proposals put forward by Labour to help ease the cost of living crisis, despite SNP MPs failing to vote for it in the Commons.

But he told BBC Scotland’s The Sunday Show that any scheme of this kind would need to be delivered in a “fair and reasonable way”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said last week she is not against the idea to institute a one-off windfall tax but added the resolution must be “fair and equitable”.

It is the UK Government which has the powers to introduce a windfall tax but Chancellor Rishi Sunak has so far rejected such a move.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar accused the SNP of “sitting on their hands”, by not voting for the proposal at Westminster.

ernie ross
Scottish Labour leader, Anas Sarwar.

He said: “The SNP has refused to back Labour’s windfall tax on energy companies – but now Michael Matheson claims he is open to the idea.

“It’s high time that this SNP government stopped commenting on the cost-of-living crisis and started acting.

“They can use the powers of the Scottish Parliament to increase winter fuel payments, but refuse.

“Instead, they have made the cost-of-living crisis worse by increasing rail fares and water charges.”

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn told MPs last week that “investment in the North Sea oil and gas sector plummeted” the last time a windfall tax was implemented.

Oil and gas workers.

The MP, who is also the party’s business spokesman, said: “If that happens again, what does it mean? It means my constituents will lost their jobs.”

Mr Sunak has said such a levy would “deter investment” in the sector.

Oil and gas giants BP and Shell are on course to make a combined profit of almost £40 billion this year from the rocketing price of petrol and gas.

‘Real risk lives will be lost’

Mr Matheson warned there is a “real risk that lives will be lost this year”, as a direct result of the cost of living crisis and rising energy bills. 

The energy secretary said Westminster has the “main levers to actually tackle this issue” as he branded the support on offer from the UK Government “wholly inadequate”.

He added that estimates show the number of households living in fuel poverty will rise by more than 200,000 as a result of rising energy prices.

This will mean more than 900,000 homes across Scotland either in fuel poverty or in extreme fuel poverty.

The situation will be worse in the rural north of Scotland.

UK Energy Secretary, Greg Hands.

UK Energy Secretary Greg Hands told the BBC there is “already a lot being done” to support households with rising fuel bills.

He added: “On top of that, we’ve got winter fuel payments, a warm homes discount, cold weather payments, household support fund, there is already a lot going in from the UK Government.

“We totally recognise the difficulties that many households will be facing with a rise in prices. In terms of gas prices and energy prices; those are global prices.

“The UK is not immune from the rise in worldwide energy prices but we actually are doing a lot make to sure that households are in a better position.”

Everything you need to know about the energy price cap and what it means for household bills

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal