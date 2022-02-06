Scottish Tory MPs told to ‘show some backbone’ against Boris Johnson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish Tory MPs told to ‘show some backbone’ against Boris Johnson

Scotland's Tory MPs have been challenged to "come out of hiding" and submit letters of no confidence in Boris Johnson.
By Adele Merson
February 6, 2022, 5:00 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Boris Johnson could face a confidence vote as soon as this week.
Pressure is growing on the prime minister over “partygate”, as he prepares to face a confidence vote as soon as this week.

The SNP has urged Scottish Conservative MPs to call for Mr Johnson to resign, by sending letters of no confidence to the 1922 committee.

It comes as a new Panelbase poll for The Sunday Times revealed three quarters of voters in Scotland believe Mr Johnson should stand down as prime minister.

Scottish Conservatives will be nervously hoping the row over the prime minister’s breach of lockdown rules will not put off voters in May’s local elections.

Nick Gibb became the latest Tory MP to publicly declare he has submitted his letter of no confidence in the prime minister, while five of his top team quit No 10 last week.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has already called for the Conservative Party leader to quit his position. 

‘Time they showed some backbone’

SNP Westminster deputy leader Kirsten Oswald, said it is “time for Scottish Tory MPs to finally come out hiding and submit their letters of no confidence in the prime minister”.

She added: “They are snubbing Douglas Ross and undermining his position, by siding with Boris Johnson.

Kirsten Oswald, SNP Westminster deputy leader.

“Despite being repeatedly overlooked for promotion, humiliated by the prime minister, and their Scottish Tory leader being dismissed as a ‘lightweight’ by their Westminster bosses, it seems they are still clinging to the hope of being given a ministerial job if they remain loyal.

“It’s time they showed some backbone and stood up for their constituents, instead of always putting their own careerist ambitions first.”

No confidence vote

A report in The Sunday Times said the prime minister told allies he is determined to cling on to power as he prepares to face a confidence vote.

The newspaper reported that Downing Street believes Mr Johnson is in “the danger zone” and that the threshold for calling a vote – letters from 54 MPs to the chairman of the 1922 committee – could soon be reached.

Meanwhile, Tory peer Gavin Barwell, who served as chief of staff to Theresa May and now sits in the House of Lords, said there is not a “chance in hell” the prime minister will stand down voluntarily.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Speaking on Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday, Lord Barwell, said: “He’s going to stay there unless Conservative MPs remove him or unless he loses an election. And so, you know, I don’t see any prospect of him voluntarily standing down.”

A total of 15 Tory MPs have now publicly called for Mr Johnson to resign but not all have sent letters of no confidence to 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady.

Other than Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, Scotland’s Tory MPs have so far stopped short of calling for the Conservative Party leader to resign.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said recently that Mr Johnson remains “very good for the union” due to his opposition to a second Scottish independence referendum.

Andrew Bowie, MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, has previously said the prime minister should be “considering his position”.  

Andrew Bowie, MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine.

A Panelbase poll for The Sunday Times, which surveyed 1,128 adults, found that only 15% want Mr Johnson to remain in charge, while 76% said he should resign.

A total of 10% of respondents were unsure.

The prime minister has attempted to reset his top team by bringing in two allies to Downing Street in senior roles.

He has appointed Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay as his chief of staff, and journalist Guto Harri as his director of communications.

But questions have already been asked about how Mr Barclay will manage to juggle the role by also serving as a Cabinet minister and an MP.

Scottish Conservative MPs were approached for comment.

