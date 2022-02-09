Humza Yousaf promises increased funding review to attract GPs to rural areas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Humza Yousaf promises increased funding review to attract GPs to rural areas

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf will explore whether more cash can be found to attract GPs to remote, rural and island communities.
By Adele Merson
February 9, 2022, 4:53 pm Updated: February 9, 2022, 7:22 pm
The problem of GP recruitment in remote and rural locations was raised at Holyrood by Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett.

He said medical practices at Alford and Torphins in his constituency have been left “unable to recruit new GPs and have handed their contract back to NHS Grampian”.

The health secretary was asked whether he would commit to increase funding to boost the ‘Rediscover the Joy of General Practice’ project which was launched in 2018.

It sought to improve GP recruitment in board areas, which serve rural communities, including Grampian, Highland, Tayside, Orkney, Shetland and Western Isles.

During health portfolio questions, Mr Yousaf responded: “I will explore the increase to funding because he’s right. The Rediscover The Joy programme was an excellent programme but we’ll also look to see what more we can do to incentivise.

“He knows we have plans in place to increase the numbers of GPs in Scotland.

“He’s absolutely right to say that should be an equitable distribution, not just focused for example on the Central Belt, but also on our remote, rural and island areas.

“So I will look at his suggestion that he has raised and I will come back to the members.”

Struggle to recruit GPs

Alford Medical Practice announced in December that it is parting ways with NHS Grampian amid a struggle to recruit new GPs.

The contract – for “general medical services” will expire on June 12, but a number of options are being considered for the future of the practice.

The Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) is stepping in to ensure GP practices in Alford continue past the six-month deadline.

Meanwhile, the contract to provide GP services at Torphins has been won by Bennachie Medical Group.

Friockheim Health Centre in Angus announced last week that it is closing due to a “severe” shortage of doctors.

NHS Tayside and Angus Health and Social Care Partnership will be working to ensure that patients can access GP and primary care services from June 1.

Mr Yousaf told MSPs the Scottish Government invested more than £300,000 in 2020-21 to support the recruitment of GPs to rural practices, as well as allocating £200,000 to fund relocation expenses and £400,000 to ‘golden hellos’ – a financial incentive.

