David Goodwillie scandal: Nicola Sturgeon says fit-and-proper test for footballers needs ‘further consideration’

Nicola Sturgeon says “further consideration” should be given to calls for footballers to be subjected to a fit-and-proper person test after outrage over Raith Rovers’ signing of David Goodwillie.

The first minister called on the game’s authorities to “reflect on recent events and ask the question about whether current rules and regulations are sufficient”.

The £50,000 signing of Goodwillie – who was branded a rapist by a civil court judge in 2017 – was met by widespread condemnation from supporters.

Best-selling crime writer Val McDermid, who ended her lifelong support and sponsorship for the club over the deal, has called for an independent regulator to make checks on players being signed by professional clubs.

A particular responsibility

Asked by SNP MSP Michelle Thomson during first minister’s questions on Thursday whether she would support such a move, Ms Sturgeon said clubs have a “particular responsibility which reflects their special place within our society”.

“Violence and abuse against women and girls is abhorrent and unacceptable,” she said.

“Football, of course, has a very special place in our society and that is why it is so vital that football authorities and clubs ensure they and their players are positive role models for both children and adults across the country.”

Ms Sturgeon confirmed Scottish Government officials have held talks with the Scottish FA and Scottish Women’s Football, both of which she said have safeguarding policies in place for players and coaches.

She said sports minister Mairi Gougeon will meet with the authorities again in the near future “to discuss what further steps they could take to support women and girls within the sport more generally.”

Complicit in their silence

Denise Clair, the woman Goodwillie raped, told the Sunday Post it is “shameful” he is allowed to continue playing football after the civil case in 2017, which was the first of its kind in Scotland.

Ms Clair, who waived her right to anonymity, hit out at the footballing authorities, accusing them of being “complicit” with their “silence”.

Michelle Thomson said even though outrage may have “died down” after Raith Rovers announced they hope to tear up Goodwillie’s contract, the matter is far from over.

She said an issue remains over an environment where two clubs – Raith Rovers and Goodwillie’s previous team Clyde – “felt it appropriate to offer a job to a proven rapist, despite no apology or contrition”.

Ms Thomson added there had also been claims that no payment was ever made to Ms Clair despite her being awarded £100,000 damages.

Not an ordinary job

Ms Sturgeon said the proposal from Val McDermid, who she acknowledged is a personal friend, warrants further consideration.

“Being a footballer, for different reasons obviously but I suppose a bit like being a politician, it is not an ordinary job,” she said.

“People look up to footballers, that’s perhaps not always true of politicians, but there is a responsibility on football clubs to make sure that those playing for them are role models for the wee boys and wee girls who do look up to them and see them as heroes.

“That is an important responsibility and I think the football authorities perhaps need to reflect on recent events and ask the question about whether current rules and regulations are sufficient.”

Ms Sturgeon also reflected on the different level of outrage from the public and club officials when Goodwillie signed for Raith compared to his transfer to Clyde in 2017.

“It is the case, I think, that there are things that went uncommented on in past years that are now called out – and that is progress,” she said.

“It shows us there is less of a tolerance for misogyny, less of a tolerance for violence against women, but it’s not yet zero tolerance and it is zero tolerance we have a responsibility to achieve.”