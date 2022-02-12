This Is Going To Hurt: BBC drama would end in death if it happened in Caithness, says campaigner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
This Is Going To Hurt: BBC drama would end in death if it happened in Caithness, says campaigner

By Rachel Amery
February 12, 2022, 6:00 am
This Is Going To Hurt
This Is Going To Hurt

It seems everywhere you go people are talking about the new BBC show This Is Going To Hurt.

Based on the memoirs of junior doctor Adam McKay, the new show is already going down a storm.

In the first episode, a pregnant woman has an urgent casearean section to save her life after her placenta comes away from the wall of her uterus.

This is all set in a busy London maternity ward – but what if this was to happen in a rural area where there is a lack of women’s health services?

Rebecca Wymer from John O’Groats is calling for women’s health services in Caithness to be drastically improved – and she says if what played out on This Is Going To Hurt was to happen in the rural Highlands, it is likely mum and baby would both die.

The first thing I thought is mum and baby would be dead here in Caithness, it would be very unlikely they would survive.

– Rebecca Wymer

https://twitter.com/RebeccaWymer/status/1492037699288682497

‘Mum and baby would be dead’

Ms Wymer has been calling for women’s health in the area to be improved after having to wait years to be diagnosed with endometriosis, a painful condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb starts to grow in other places, such as the ovaries.

She says often patients need to travel over 100 miles to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

Ms Wymer has since submitted a petition to the Scottish Parliament to take this call to MSPs.

After watching This Is Going To Hurt, she said: “In the show a woman’s placenta comes away from the wall of her uterus and that is a major emergency.

Rebecca Wymer

“The first thing I thought is mum and baby would be dead here in Caithness, it would be very unlikely they would survive.

“There is no way someone could be transported when they are bleeding out to Inverness because we don’t have an obstetrician or gynaecologist here.

“Often patients can’t be airlifted either because it is too much of a risk to mum and baby.”

If the weather is bad airlifting patients from Caithness to Inverness is also not an option – for example when there was freezing fog on Boxing Day 2021.

Thousands sign petition

Ms Wymer’s petition, which calls for an urgent look at women’s health in Caithness, has received over 2,750 signatures and is now being reviewed by Holyrood’s citizen participation and public petitions committee.

However, Ms Wymer says if something is not done soon about women’s health services in Caithness, someone will end up dying.

She said: “The first episode of This Is Going To Hurt is really, really good but I can’t get across how incredibly urgent an operation like that is.

“If you have an ectopic pregnancy that ruptures, you have minutes to save someone’s life and that’s not something you can deal with without a surgeon on hand.

“There is going to be a death and it shouldn’t wait until that happens.”

‘Independence’ for Caithness? Campaigners seek Holyrood support to leave Highland council and NHS

