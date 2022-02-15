EXCLUSIVE: Boris Johnson says ‘everybody credible’ understands ongoing need for North Sea oil and gas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

EXCLUSIVE: Boris Johnson says ‘everybody credible’ understands ongoing need for North Sea oil and gas

Boris Johnson has delivered a huge vote of confidence in the North Sea oil and gas industry by claiming "everybody credible" understands the sector can not be abandoned in the near term.
By Calum Ross
February 15, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: February 15, 2022, 10:43 am
Photo of Calum Ross
Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Boris Johnson has delivered a huge vote of confidence in the North Sea oil and gas industry by claiming “everybody credible” understands the sector can not be abandoned in the near term.

In an interview with us while on a visit to Scotland, the prime minister signalled his ongoing support by saying a “proper transition” to net zero “must involve hydrocarbons for an appreciable length of time”.

The Conservative leader’s intervention comes after the SNP and Labour both performed U-turns on their long-standing backing for continued North Sea exploration and extraction in recent months.

The huge Cambo development, west of Shetland, was paused by its backers as decision-makers came under intense pressure to respond to the climate emergency by accelerating the move away from a reliance on fossil fuels.

And calls have been growing in recent weeks for a windfall tax on the profits of industry giants to help fund measures to ease the cost of living crisis.

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie, a minister in the Holyrood government, also  recently caused controversy by suggesting only the “hard right” continue to support new North Sea drilling.

But Mr Johnson insisted the sector has a future beyond the immediate term.

‘Proper transition’

Speaking to us at the Rosyth manufacturing yard in Fife, the prime minister said: “It just is worth stressing at this juncture that, although we are moving beyond coal very fast, and we’re moving to net zero, a proper transition must involve hydrocarbons for an appreciable length of time.

“North Sea oil and gas will play a part in that, and I think everybody credible on this issue understands that. I think it is worth stressing that.”

Katy Heidenreich, supply chain and operations director at Oil & Gas UK, warned MSPs in November that a rapid withdrawal of support for the North Sea would prove counterproductive, costing Scotland the skills it needs to reach its climate targets.

Stop Cambo campaigners in Edinburgh

However, Mr Harvie has repeatedly said that new oil and gas extraction is “not compatible with a serious response on climate”.

He has insisted the Tories are “isolated” on the issue.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has said recent comments by Mr Harvie are an “insult to every single worker in the North Sea sector” and should be condemned by the SNP.

UK Energy Minister Greg Hands said earlier this month the North Sea would continue to be needed for the country’s energy security.

“Flicking a switch and turning off our domestic source of gas overnight would put energy security, British jobs and industries at risk, and we would be even more dependent on foreign imports,” he said in response to parliamentary questions.

“The way we produce oil and gas is cleaner than in many jurisdictions, so it would be illogical to import them at further expense to Britain and our planet.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal