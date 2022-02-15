SNP activists claim working with UK Government on freeports could ‘undermine devolution’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

SNP activists claim working with UK Government on freeports could ‘undermine devolution’

An SNP trade union group has hit out at a deal between Holyrood and Westminster to build new green freeports in Scotland.
By Justin Bowie
February 15, 2022, 11:17 am Updated: February 15, 2022, 11:49 am
Photo of Justin Bowie
The SNP's trade union warned freeports could 'undermine devolution'.

An SNP trade union group has hit out at a deal between Holyrood and Westminster to build new green freeports in Scotland.

Kate Forbes confirmed on Monday two of the free economic zones would be introduced north of the border in a major £52 million agreement.

SNP ministers initially opposed establishing the freeports but relented after lengthy negotiations with the Tories.

The Scottish Government claimed they will have a better say over which bids are accepted to ensure the ports are environmentally friendly.

Kate Forbes.

But the party’s TUG trade union has joined the Scottish Greens in speaking out against the controversial deal.

The group had originally set six conditions to be met before any freeport agreement should be approved.

These included ensuring all firms have to meet net zero targets, pay workers the living wage and recognise staff unions.

‘Dangerous unregulated backwater’

Convenor Bill Ramsay fears the freeports could open a “dangerous unregulated backdoor into the Scottish economy”.

He told The Herald: “We have concerns about the introduction of freeports in Scotland.

“We of course recognise that as long as Scotland is part of the UK any Scottish devolved administration has a duty to work with the UK Government.

“On the face of it, the decision to do a deal with the UK Government on these deregulated zones risks undermining devolution and opening a dangerous unregulated backdoor into the Scottish economy.

“We will be raising this at the SNP’s National Executive Committee.”

‘Corporate giveaway’

Scottish Greens finance spokesperson Ross Greer branded the deal a “corporate giveaway” despite his party being in government with the SNP.

He said: “The Scottish Greens won’t have anything to do with the establishment of these so-called green freeports.

“To be clear this is just greenwashing, there’s nothing genuinely green about them.

“Freeports are a really effective way to give tax relief and to throw public money at multinational companies who are already doing their best to avoid tax.”

The move was also opposed by transport union RMT as they slammed the SNP for signing up to it.

‘Freeports are fatally flawed’

General secretary Mick Lynch said: “Freeports are fatally flawed because they will be operated in private not public interests, and it’s sad to see the SNP Government fall for this confidence trick by Boris Johnson’s ultra-capitalist Tories.

“England’s freeports have yet to create a single job and it looks like Scotland’s green freeports would hand tax breaks, public subsidy and more strategic control of Scotland’s ports network to employers who have seen profits increase during the pandemic.

“If the Scottish Government wants to make this work for Scotland’s workers, they must include trade unions in designing the bidding process.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal