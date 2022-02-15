Alex Salmond urged not to be ‘Vladimir Putin’s useful idiot’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alex Salmond urged not to be ‘Vladimir Putin’s useful idiot’

Alex Salmond has been urged to quit his chat show on a Kremlin-backed TV station after it was branded "an embarrassment to our nation".
By Derek Healey
February 15, 2022, 7:27 pm Updated: February 15, 2022, 7:29 pm
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton accused the former first minister of “laundering the reputation of the Russian regime”.

Mr Salmond hosts a weekly programme on Russia Today, which is owned by the Russian state, but has been warned not to be Vladimir Putin’s “useful idiot” amid growing concerns over troops stationed on the Ukrainian border.

It comes after Mr Salmond’s Alba Party colleague, Fife MP Neale Hanvey, criticised the UK and US governments for their “determined hyping” of the prospect of a war.

Lib Dem leader’s pledge

Mr Cole-Hamilton stated politicians from his party will not appear on Russia Today and called on all Scottish political leaders to make a similar pledge.

He said: “Being Putin’s useful idiot may have stroked Alex Salmond’s ego and filled his bank account but it’s an embarrassment to our nation that a former first minister could sink so low.

“If Alex Salmond had a shred of regard for human rights around the world he should step aside and quit laundering the reputation of the Russian regime.”

Mr Cole-Hamilton insisted Vladimir Putin’s “propaganda broadcasters” represent a powerful foreign policy tool.

He said: “Putin’s build-up of troops menacing Ukraine’s eastern border is an attempt to compel through force or threat its smaller neighbour to do as it wishes. That is a grave breach of international law.

“This is a dangerous escalation in Russian foreign policy and it should be called out.

“Here in the west, Putin’s propaganda broadcasters represent a powerful tool in his foreign policy arsenal for spreading confusion and disinformation.

“No representative of a Scottish party should be appearing on their channels.

“I hope that the other party leaders will join me in instructing their parliamentarians to reject Putin’s propagandists.”

Watching with growing concern

Mr Salmond’s Alba Party was approached for comment but pointed to the comments made by Neale Hanvey on Monday.

Mr Hanvey, the MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, said he had been watching with growing concern “the apparent and increasing appetite for conflict in Ukraine”.

“In recent days this has developed into a determined hyping of impending conflict with many weekend newspapers running front page headlines that lacked any credible evidence to support such alarm in the copy below,” he said.

“What we have repeatedly heard is assertions from UK and US sources of intelligence that such a conflict is imminent, but again there has been a distinct lack of evidence beyond those assertions when the matter has been pressed.”

He continued: “Memories may be short in some journalistic and political circles, but I know that many have not forgotten the catastrophic consequences of the dodgy dossier that took us to war in Iraq.

“We must not repeat such mistakes and we cannot go to war based on assertions.

“No more clearly has this sentiment been expressed than by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy who stated that he himself has yet to see convincing evidence.

“It is simply inconceivable that we should be ramping up the case for war when the president of the country concerned remains unconvinced that a case for conflict exists.”

