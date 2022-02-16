Former SNP health secretary Jeane Freeman lands new job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former SNP health secretary Jeane Freeman lands new job

Former SNP minister Jeane Freeman has been appointed to a key university job after standing down from the Scottish Parliament at last year’s election.
By Justin Bowie
February 16, 2022, 10:48 am Updated: February 16, 2022, 2:51 pm
The ex-health secretary, who served in the post during the Covid pandemic, will be an ambassador for Glasgow University’s medical and veterinary sciences department.

Ms Freeman will play a major role in promoting a new £91 million laboratory research project in Govan.

It is understood Ms Freeman went through an interview process for the role but was the sole candidate.

The job, which will focus on community engagement around public health and innovation for a number of ongoing projects, is paid part time and fixed-term.

The university refused to say how much Ms Freeman will receive in salary.

The former Ayrshire MSP said she is “delighted” to take on the post with the medicine and sciences department, which works with more than 7,000 students at the university.

Ms Freeman was first elected to Holyrood in 2016 and immediately became government minister for social security.

In 2018 she was given the health portfolio and became a regular fixture in daily virus briefings at the start of the pandemic.

‘Delighted’

Ms Freeman said: “I am delighted to join the University of Glasgow, and the college of medical, veterinary and life sciences, in this new position of ambassador for community engagement, public health and innovation.

“The university leads many world-changing projects all poised to create real-world impact for people, locally, nationally and internationally.

“I am particularly excited to play a role in the Living Laboratory project in Govan, where working together with all partners, we can realise health benefits for patients and our NHS.”

Anton Muscatelli

Hailing her appointment, university principal Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli said: “I am extremely pleased to welcome Ms Freeman to the University of Glasgow, in what will be an important role that harnesses her expertise in health policy and community engagement.”

Last December a prominent lawyer said Ms Freeman and first minister Nicola Sturgeon could face criminal charges over decisions to transfer untested patients into care homes during the pandemic.

The government came under heavy criticism from rivals over the number of nursing home residents who died from the virus as it ripped through the country.

